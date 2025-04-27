Two women were seriously injured in Headingley | NW

One of the busiest junctions in Leeds was closed of as counter terror police swooped on the area after an attack which left two people with horror injuries.

Counter terror police have said a crossbow and a firearm were recovered after an incident that left two women seriously injured in Leeds. Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said it took over the probe “due to the circumstances surrounding the incident”.

West Yorkshire Police were called Otley Road at 2.47pm on Saturday following reports of a man seen with weapons. Officers found three people with injuries that are not being treated as life-threatening, the force said.

CTP North East reported on Saturday night that two women were taken to hospital. The third, a 38-year-old man, was arrested and taken to hospital with a self-inflicted injury, it added.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said her thoughts were with the victims of the incident in Leeds, adding she was being updated on the situation.

Head of CTP North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “Although our enquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in Counter Terrorism Policing taking the lead for this investigation.

“From the enquiries undertaken so far, there is no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the attack, and, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.”

The counter-terror force added: “Extensive enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and explore any potential motivation.

“We are keeping an open mind as we are gathering as much information as possible to find out exactly what happened.”

Assistant Chief Constable Carl Galvin, from West Yorkshire Police and who commanded the police operation, said: “Clearly this has been a shocking incident and we fully realise the concern it has caused.

“Due to the enquiry being active, we are limited in what we can say, but I do want to reassure residents that everything possible is being done to investigate and understand what took place.”

An “extensive number” of uniformed officers have been deployed to the Otley Road area on Saturday evening to reassure residents and continue enquiries, he added.

The assistant chief constable said: “I also want to thank members of the public for the support they gave victims and the emergency services as we attended the scene.”

He urged people not to speculate online or share information or footage that could impact the investigation.

In a statement, the Home Secretary said: “I am being kept updated on the serious violent incident in Leeds this afternoon. Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response. My thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this attack.”

The incident happened on the Otley Run, a pub crawl in Leeds which is popular with students, just days before the summer term starts for many university courses.

One venue, Taylor’s Sports Bar and Grill, posted on Facebook on Saturday evening to say it would be closed until further notice “due to unforeseen circumstances”.