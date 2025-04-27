Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pop icon Justin Bieber has shared a sweet insight into his childhood as he paid tribute to his beloved grandfather who died this week.

Justin Bieber shared an emotional tribute to his mum’s dad following his death, and looked back on some of his fondest memories together.

The 31-year-old pop star has lost his maternal grandad Bruce Dale - who died on Friday (25.04.25) at the age of 80 - and has recalled the times they had together when he was growing up.

He wrote on Instagram: "Papa , I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights.

"Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies ,

"Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao

"For enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao , my grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of s****."

The 'Sorry' hitmaker - who is married to model Hailey Bieber and has eight-month-old son Jack Blues with her - is certain that his grandfather is "watching down" from above and will "ache" as time goes on but will comfort himself by remembering all the "wonderful times" they have had together.

He said: "I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven . Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao

"I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had."

Hailey also marked Bruce's passing by sharing Justin's post to her Instagram Story.

She wrote alongside it: "love you grandpa Bruce" and emblazoned her post with two dove emojis, and a set of angel wings.

An obituary printed by W. G. Young Funeral Home in Justin's hometown of Stratford, Ontario, confirmed Bruce's passing and confirmed that he has also been survived by his wife Diane Dale, as well as their children Candie, Chris, and Justin's mother Pattie, as well as a six grandchildren.