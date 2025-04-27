The grudge match rolled onto the second generation of British boxers | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

A grudge that started a generation ago was finally setting when Chris Eubank Jr punched his way to victory over Conor Benn with a unanimous decision victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

All three judges ruled the fight 116-112 in what was a thrilling end to the pair’s family bad blood, with both Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr in attendance.

The bout showed signs of Eubank Sr and Benn’s two-fight episode in the 1990s as Eubank Jr claimed an impressive victory in north London.

Benn was handed the first defeat of his professional career with all three judges scoring a 116-112 decision in favour of Eubank Jr.

The pair, whose fathers fought twice in the 1990s, put on a spectacle in north London in what will be a fight of the year contender.

“It’s a hard one to swallow,” a teary-eyed Benn told a press conference.

“I didn’t come into the fight thinking it would be that close, I didn’t come into it to lose, I came in to win and I was not good enough and I need to do better.”

He continued: “I want the revenge, I want my revenge.

“I think inactivity played a big part, I think it took me back. I had Eubank hurt multiple times but I couldn’t get the finish and I’ll make sure for next time that the finish is there.”

Despite branding his son a “disgrace” for his February egg slap on Benn, Chris Eubank Sr was in his son’s corner as they settled a public falling out.

Victory for the 35-year-old means the Eubank name remains on top of the Benn’s after his father’s victory and draw against Nigel Benn in the 1990s.

“A lot, it was special,” Eubank Jr said about his father’s appearance being a boost. “He needed to be here, all of this is because of what he did and we did it again.

“I’m happy to have this man with me. I’ve upheld the family name like we said we were going to and so its onwards and upwards.

“The fact that our fathers did what they did all those years ago, it brings out another soul and spirit and that’s what we both showed tonight.”

Eubank Jr did not attend his post-fight press conference after being sent to hospital for checks.

“Everything surprised me, I didn’t know he had what he had in him,” Eubank jr added on Benn.

“I thought I’d break him early, I underestimated him, I didn’t train for a fight like that, he’s never shown that, then again he’s never had to show it, he had to show it tonight and so did I.”

As expected, Benn came out of the blocks hot, with the more allusive Eubank Jr doing well to evade the majority of the power punches, as he went to his stall at the bell having survived what would be the freshest version of his opponent.

The heavier Eubank Jr was failing to use his weight to his advantage, with him opting to fight on the back foot instead of fighting fire with fire as Benn ended the third having scored the most significant blows.

If Eubank Jr was to turn the tide, he would need a better performance than his lacklustre win over Kamil Szeremeta last year. This began to happen as he started to beat Benn to the punch in the fifth, with the London man showing signs of fatigue with a slip on the canvas.

Benn’s frantic approach from close range was hard to read and Eubank Jr’s chin showed great resilience, despite him being 35 years old.

By the seventh, the rivalry was still clear with back of the head shots and forearm pushes to the face being a common theme as referee Victor Loughlin having to dish out multiple warnings to the pair.

Any slow approach by Eubank Jr at the start had well and truly evaporated towards the closing stages, with both boxers fighting to the tune of the crowd with the bout turning into a war.

Both understood the assignment and traded, sacrificing shots to their own chins in a bid to land that one pivotal punch.

By the 11th round, the weight and height of Eubank Jr took its toll on Benn, who looked a shell of his early work as the fight swung in the favour of his rival.

Benn was out on his feet by the final bell and it was enough evidence for the judges to score a clear win in favour of the experienced Eubank Jr.