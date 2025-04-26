Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “visionary” filmmaker who can be credited with blowing up the Death Star in the Star Wars movies has died.

Bruce Logan, a veteran director of photography and cinematographer known for his work on sci-fi classics like Star Wars: A New Hope, 2001: A Space Odyssey, and Tron, has passed away at the age of 78.

Logan began his career as an animator for the BBC and, at just 19, landed a role on 2001: A Space Odyssey working on special photographic effects. Afterward, he moved to the USA and pursued cinematography, working on Saturation 70, an ambitious sci-fi project starring Gram Parsons and directed by Anthony Foutz, filmed around Joshua Tree and Los Angeles.

In 1976, Logan was brought on to lead the second unit special effects photography for Star Wars: A New Hope. At the time, the team was attempting to stage the final aerial dogfight with puppetry and models on sticks, but the scene simply wasn’t coming together. Logan stepped in, shooting explosions to blend into the scene. He later said his “biggest claim to fame is, I blew up the Death Star.”

His other credits include Airplane, Avalanche Express, and Batman Forever. He served as director of photography on Idaho Transfer, the Peter Fonda-directed time travel film, and was the cinematographer for Tron. He also directed second unit on Terry Gilliam’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Outside the world of film, Logan shot music videos, including Borderline, Madonna’s second video, as well as videos for Prince and Rod Stewart.

His daughter, Mary Grace Logan, paid tribute to him with a post on social media. She said: “Before CGI ruled the screen, there were visionaires who lit the future by hand. From 2001: A Space Odyssey to Tron, my dad didn’t just work on movies - he made magic. A rebel with a camera, a pioneer with story, and my personal hero.”

Chris Campion, author of Saturation 70: A Vision Past of the Future Foretold, added: “He was the kind of larger-than-life character in the industry who doesn’t really exist anymore. He also built and raced cars, and was an incredibly lovely, warm-hearted, gentle, and soulful man.”

Logan is survived by his wife, Mariana Campos-Logan, and their children, Mary Grace and Campbell Logan.