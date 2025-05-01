Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In her new memoir, Uptown Girl, supermodel Christie Brinkely recounts the pain of discovering her husband was having an affair with a teen.

Supermodel Christie Brinkley discusses the moment she found out her fourth husband Peter Cook was having an affair with a teen in her new memoir Uptown Girl. The 71-year-old former supermodel Christie Brinkley wrote about how a man told her about the bombshell just before she was due to address a school.

Christie wrote that the man said: “Excuse me. I need to tell you that arrogant husband of yours has been having an affair with my teenage daughter.” Christie also wrote: “I knew from Peter’s face that he was guilty, and in that moment, I thought I was going to pass out onstage, in front of hundreds of people.”

In her memoir, Christie Brinkley also wrote: “When your whole world falls apart and you realize in a heartbeat you’ve suddenly become the cliché middle-aged woman whose husband is having an affair with a much (much) younger woman, what do you do?”

When was Christie Brinkley married to Peter Cook?

Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook were married for ten years from 1996 to 2006. Their daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook was born in July 1998.

How many times has Christie Brinkley been married?

Christie Brinkley has been married four times.

When was Christie Brinkley married to Billy Joel?

Christie Brinkley married Billy Joel on March 23, 1985 and they welcomed their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel later that year.

In 1983, Christie Brinkley appeared in Billy Joel’s music video Uptown Girl,which is also the name of her new memoir. Contrary to popular belief, Uptown Girl wasn’t written about Christie and she told People magazine that “Billy started writing the song about a kind of fantasy girl that didn’t really exist.”

Although the couple divorced in 1994, Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel have remained close. When he performed at Madison Square Garden on Friday, April 26, 2024, Billy Joel serenaded his ex-wife Christie Brinkley with his hit Uptown Girl.

The video of Billy Joel serenading Christie was shared on TikTok and the caption read: "40 years later and your ex man is still grinning at you like that while he sings the song he wrote about how rich and hot you are?"

Who are Christie Brinkley’s ex husbands

As well as being married to Billy Joel and Peter Cook, Christie Brinkley’s ex husbands include French artist Jean-François Allaux, the couple were married from 1975 to 1981. Christie was also married to Colorado real estate developer Ricky Taubman from 1994 to 1995. Christie Brinkley has three children, Alexa Ray Joel, Jack Brinkley- Cook and Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Peter Cook adopted Jack Brinkley Cook.