Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rory McIlroy embraced his wife Erica Stoll and daughter Poppy after winning the 2025 Masters.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was hardly surprising that Rory McIlroy couldn’t contain his emotions after beating Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose in a tense playoff to clinch the 2025 Masters and making history by becoming the sixth player to claim the career Grand Slam.

After Rory McIlroy embraced his caddie and friend Harry Diamond, he went to hug wife Erica Stoll before lifting their daughter Poppy into his arms. Earlier that week, Rory revealed a little bit about his pre-round routine and said: "I watched a little bit of Premier League football this morning, and then I actually watched Zootopia with Poppy.” He went on to say that "It's a very, very good movie if anyone's interested."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hard to believe that it was last May that Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from his wife Erica Stoll. TMZ reported that “Court records show the 35-year-old golfer submitted the documents in Florida on Monday ... some seven years after the couple first tied the knot.

“Reasons for the breakup were not made immediately available. We've reached out to McIlroy's attorney for comment, but so far, no word back yet.”

(L-R) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with daughter Poppy and wife Erica Stoll holding the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images | Getty Images

When did Rory McIlroy first meet Erica Stoll?

Rory McIlroy reportedly first met Erica Stoll when he was still dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, he split from Caroline in 2014. Rory went on to date Erica and the couple got engaged in December 2015. The couple married at the five-star Ashford Castle in Cong, County Mayo and their wedding was reportedly attended by One Direction’s Niall Horan, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and actor Jamie Dornan.

Was Rory McIlroy engaged to tennis player Caroline Wozniacki?

Yes, the couple got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2013 after they began dating in 2011. However, according to US Weekly, “less than five months later, McIlroy called things off right after the couple had sent out wedding invitations.” At the time of the split, Rory Mcllroy said: “There is no right way to end a relationship that has been so important to two people,”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also revealed in a statement after the couple broke up that “The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made

He ended the statement by saying: “I wish Caroline all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great times we’ve had. I will not be saying anything more about our relationship in any setting.”

When was Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s daughter born?

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s daughter Poppy was born in September 2020.

Why did Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll reconcile?

In June 2024, Rory McIlroy told The Guardian that “Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”