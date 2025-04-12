Rory McIlroy | Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has almost done it all in golf - with a Masters win the main thing that eludes him.

At time of writing he is leading the field in Augusta, hoping to stay out in front and go one better than he did in 2022, when he was runner-up.

This year is his 17th Masters. If he could take the Green Jacket he would join and elite band of golfers who have completed the sport’s Grand Slam - The Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open and the Open - and would join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. He has won four majors, including the PGA Championship twice.

His Masters record is not bad - the competition’s official website records that from 2014 to 2022, he finished inside the top 10 in seven of nine starts.

And McIlroy is in decent form this year, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and the Players Championship in March.

Rory McIlroy’s Masters record

2009 - T20

2010 - -

2011 - T15

2012 - T40

2013 - T25

2014 - T8

2015 - 4

2016 - T10

2017 - T7

2018 - T5

2019 - T21

2020 - T5

2021 - -

2022 - 2

2023 - -

2024 - T22

Rory McIlroy’s form today

Rory McIlroy made a stunning start to the third round of the 89th Masters as he ramped up his bid to complete the career grand slam.

McIlroy began the day two shots behind Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose, but holed from 10 feet for birdie on the first and then chipped in from over the second green for an eagle.

That vaulted McIlroy to the top of the leaderboard on nine under par, a shot ahead of Rose and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who had holed from 45 feet for birdie on the first.

McIlroy also birdied the third to briefly open up a two-shot lead, only for DeChambeau to quickly close the gap.

DeChambeau, who edged out McIlroy in thrilling fashion at Pinehurst last year, found the green in two on the par-five second and did well to two-putt from 70ft.

Where is Rory McIlroy from?

Rory Mcllroy was born on May 4, 1989 in Holywood, County Down in Northern Ireland.

His dad Gerry was a keen golfer and bought his son a toy golf club set when he was just two. Rory made an impression at Holywood Golf Club, hitting 40-yard drives when he was three, and became the club’s youngest ever member when he was seven.