Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Scottie Scheffler of the United States walk the 17th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida | Getty Images

The Masters gets underway at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Thursday

The world’s best golfers are set to battle it out for the first men’s major of the calendar year as all eyes turn towards The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The first Masters tournament was held back in 1934 and is one of the most iconic events - if not the most iconic - on the golfing calendar.

Since the tournament’s inception, Jack Nicklaus has won the most Green Jackets with six wins while Tiger Woods is just one behind with five Masters titles. He won his first as a 21-year-old in 1997 by a record 12 shots. He won it for the fifth time with a remarkable performance in 2019. Arnold Palmer has won it four times while Jimmy Demaret, Gary Player, Sam Snead, Nick Faldo and Phil Mickelson have three each.

This year’s early favourite Scottie Scheffler is out to put his name among the aforementioned quintet as he has two Green Jackets after victory in 2024 and 2022. He pocketed $36million for his victory last year.

Masters 2025 Odds: Current Favourites

Scheffler is the outright favourite and is priced at 5/1 with Paddy Power to secure his third title. Rory McIlroy is 6/1 to finally win at Augusta. The Northern Irishman has won every other golf major on offer bar the Masters. He came second in 2022 but missed the cut the following year before a tied 22nd last year. If he wins in Georgia this week he will scoop the career grand slam.

McIlory has won the AT&T Pebble Beach and The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass this year and heads into Augusta in good form. He also finished tied fifth at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in late March.

2023 winner Jon Rahm is priced at 14/1 to win this year while Ludvig Aberg is 15/1 alongside Collin Morikawa. Aberg finished second at last year’s Masters in what was his debut at the tournament. Bryson DeChambeau, the 2024 US Open champion is priced at 17/1 while Xander Schauffele, who won The Open and PGA Championship last year, is 19/1.

Masters 2025 Odds: Underdogs

Ryder Cup players Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are both in good form heading into Augusta but are priced at 33/1 to win a Green Jacket. 2021 winner Hideki Matsuyama is a 30/1 shot alongside five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Crowd favourite Min Woo Lee earned his first win on the PGA Tour at the Texas Children’s Houston Open and is a 50/1 shot to claim his first major win this week. Viktor Hovland is 35/1 while 2024 Scottish Open winner Robert MacIntyre is 45/1.

Full Masters 2025 betting odds

Scottie Scheffler - 5/1

Rory McIlroy - 6/1

Jon Rahm - 14/1

Ludvig Åberg - 15/1

Collin Morikawa -15/1

Bryson DeChambeau -17/1

Xander Schauffele - 19/1

Justin Thomas -21/1

Joaquin Niemann -25/1

Jordan Spieth - 30/1

Brooks Koepka - 30/1

Hideki Matsuyama -30/1

Shane Lowry - 33/1

Tommy Fleetwood - 33/1

Patrick Cantlay - 35/1

Viktor Hovland - 35/1

Tyrrell Hatton - 40/1

Russell Henley - 45/1

Will Zalatoris - 45/1

Robert MacIntyre - 45/1

Cameron Smith - 50/1

Corey Conners - 50/1

Sepp Straka - 50/1

Min Woo Lee - 50/1

Akshay Bhatia - 66/1

Tony Finau - 66/1

Sergio Garcia - 70/1

Jason Day - 70/1

Patrick Reed - 70/1

Wyndham Clark - 75/1

Dustin Johnson - 75/1

Justin Rose - 90/1

Sungjae Im - 90/1

Daniel Berger - 90/1

Davis Thompson - 90/1

Tom Kim - 90/1

Keegan Bradley - 90/1

Sam Burns - 90/1

Brian Harman - 95/1

J. J. Spaun - 95/1

Sahith Theegala - 110/1

Aaron Rai - 110/1

Phil Mickelson - 110/1

Taylor Pendrith - 110/1

Adam Scott - 110/1

J.T. Poston - 110/1

Denny McCarthy - 110/1

Michael Kim - 110/1

Cameron Young - 110/1

Byeong Hun An - 110/1

Matt Fitzpatrick - 110/1

Maverick McNealy - 125/1

Billy Horschel - 125/1

Harris English - 140/1

Lucas Glover - 140/1

Thomas Detry - 140/1

Stephan Jaeger - 150/1

Nick Taylor - 150/1

Rasmus Højgaard - 150/1

Laurie Canter - 150/1

Nicolai Højgaard - 150/1

Max Greyserman - 175/1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout - 175/1

Charl Schwartzel - 175/1

Chris Kirk - 200/1

Tom Hoge - 200/1

Joe Highsmith - 200/1

Kevin Yu - 200/1

Cameron Davis - 250/1

Max Homa - 250/1

Austin Eckroat - 250/1

Nicolas Echavarria - 275/1

Nick Dunlap - 300/1

Bubba Watson - 325/1

Matt McCarty - 325/1

Matthieu Pavon - 375/1

Jhonattan Vegas - 375/1

Davis Riley - 375/1

Danny Willett - 375/1

Zach Johnson - 475/1

Brian Campbell - 550/1

Adam Schenk - 550/1

Thriston Lawrence - 550/1

Patton Kizzire - 600/1

Evan Beck - 700/1

Jose Luis Ballester - 700/1

Justin Hastings - 750/1

Angel Cabrera - 800/1

Bernhard Langer - 1500/1

Rafael Campos - 1500/1

Noah Kent - 2000/1

Fred Couples - 2000/1

Hiroshi Tai - 2000/1

Mike Weir - 5000/1

Jose Maria OlazÁbal - 5000/1