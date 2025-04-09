Masters 2025 Field: Who is playing at Augusta? Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler & more plus 12 LIV Golf stars
A stacked field has been formed as the first men’s major of the year gets underway with the 2025 edition of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA.
World number one Scottie Scheffler is out to defend his title after winning the Green Jacket in 2024. He has yet to win on tour this year but did claim a T2 finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. He is set to face a fierce battle from world number two Rory McIlroy, who is set to have another crack at completing the career grand slam.
The Northern Irishman has never won at Augusta but has triumphed at The Open, US Open and PGA Championship in a decorated career so far. He heads into this year’s edition of The Masters having won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. Both are signature events on the PGA Tour, meaning they get elevated statues with a reduced field and give an indication of how a player might perform once the majors get underway.
12 LIV Golf players in 2025 Masters Field
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour is not recognised by the Official World Golf Rankings, meaning it is harder for LIV players to qualify. The contingent is led by 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm and 2024 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who appear the most likely contenders from LIV.
There are 20 ways that players can qualify for The Masters. One of the main ways is by being ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings in the previous year or in the week before The Masters. Every PGA Tour winner from the past season and every former Masters champion is also invited. Any players who win any of the other golfing majors - The Open, US Open and PGA Championship - qualify for the Masters for the next five years after their win. There are several ways for golfers to earn their spot at Augusta, while some players will meet more than one of the exemptions in order to qualify.
A number of amateur players have secured invites by winning their respective national or continental tournaments while players who finished in the top 12 of last year’s tournament are invited back.
Meanwhile, the Masters can also extend special invitations to players to compete. It has done so this year with LIV Golf player Joaquin Niemann and the PGA Tour’s Nicolai Hojgaard both accepting the offers to compete.
Complete 2025 Masters Field
Ludvig Aberg
Byeong Hun An
Jose Luis Ballester (a)
Evan Beck (a)
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Angel Cabrera
Brian Campbell
Rafael Campos
Laurie Canter
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Correy Conners
Fred Couples
Cameron Davis
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Thomas Detry
Nick Dunlap
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Max Greyserman
Brian Harman
Justin Hastings (a)
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Joe Highsmith
Tom Hoge
Nicolai Hojgaard (special invite)
Rasmus Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Noah Kent (a)
Michael Kim
Tom Kim
Chris Kirk
Patton Kizzire
Brooks Koepka
Bernhard Langer
Thriston Lawrence
Min Woo Lee
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Matt McCarty
Rory McIlroy
Maverick McNealy
Phil Mickelson
Collin Morikawa
Joaquin Niemann (special invite)
Jose Maria Olazabal
Matthieu Pavon
Taylor Pendrith
J.T. Poston
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Patrick Reed
Davis Riley
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Hiroshi Tai (a)
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Davis Thompson
Jhonattan Vegas
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Danny Willett
Cameron Young
Kevin Yu
Will Zalatoris
