The 2025 Masters gets underway on Thursday with the best golfers in the world descending on Augusta National

A stacked field has been formed as the first men’s major of the year gets underway with the 2025 edition of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, USA.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is out to defend his title after winning the Green Jacket in 2024. He has yet to win on tour this year but did claim a T2 finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. He is set to face a fierce battle from world number two Rory McIlroy, who is set to have another crack at completing the career grand slam.

The Northern Irishman has never won at Augusta but has triumphed at The Open, US Open and PGA Championship in a decorated career so far. He heads into this year’s edition of The Masters having won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. Both are signature events on the PGA Tour, meaning they get elevated statues with a reduced field and give an indication of how a player might perform once the majors get underway.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour is not recognised by the Official World Golf Rankings, meaning it is harder for LIV players to qualify. The contingent is led by 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm and 2024 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who appear the most likely contenders from LIV.

There are 20 ways that players can qualify for The Masters. One of the main ways is by being ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings in the previous year or in the week before The Masters. Every PGA Tour winner from the past season and every former Masters champion is also invited. Any players who win any of the other golfing majors - The Open, US Open and PGA Championship - qualify for the Masters for the next five years after their win. There are several ways for golfers to earn their spot at Augusta, while some players will meet more than one of the exemptions in order to qualify.

A number of amateur players have secured invites by winning their respective national or continental tournaments while players who finished in the top 12 of last year’s tournament are invited back.

Meanwhile, the Masters can also extend special invitations to players to compete. It has done so this year with LIV Golf player Joaquin Niemann and the PGA Tour’s Nicolai Hojgaard both accepting the offers to compete.

Complete 2025 Masters Field

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Evan Beck (a)

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Correy Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings (a)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard (special invite)

Rasmus Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent (a)

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann (special invite)

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris