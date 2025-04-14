Rory McIlroy with the Masters trophy and famous green jacket after winning the 2025 tournament. | Getty Images

Rory McIlroy will take home more than just prize money after winning the Masters.

Finally claiming victory at Augusta, Georgia, after 17 attempts, McIlroy won the 89th Masters and completed his career grand slam.

Beating Justin Rose in a play-off, the win makes McIlroy the first player in a quarter of a century to complete the career grand slam and match the feats of Gene Sarazen (completed in 1935), Ben Hogan (1953), Gary Player (1965), Jack Nicklaus (1966) and Tiger Woods (2000).

McIlroy sank to his knees in sheer relief after holing the winning putt. He later had to fight back tears as he was asked about the sacrifices his parents Gerry and Rosie made during the early part of his career.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. | Getty Images

“I want to say hello to my mum and dad, they’re back in Northern Ireland and I can’t wait to celebrate this next week with them,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy pocketed a cool $3.6m (£2.7m) for his efforts in the tournament. But that’s not all he won at the weekend - in fact, there is a vast array of prizes and honours for those who lift the Masters trophy.

Here is everything McIlroy won from the Masters, including a few prizes some fans might not even know about.

The green jacket

Since 1949, the winner of the Masters has received an Augusta Green jacket. The official colour is pantone 342C, with a gold engraved nameplate inside. It’s one of the most iconic prizes in all of sport.

The catch? The winning golfer doesn’t get to keep the jacket for very long. They can keep it for a year, but after that it must be returned to Augusta, where it stays for good.

Trophy, medals and engraving

The actual trophy is not engraved itself - that stays at Augusta all year round, and is only lifted ceremonially at the end of the tournament. But a replica trophy of the clubhouse, made with 900 separate pieces of silver, is engraved with the name of each winner, and the year they claimed the trophy.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: (L-R) Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with daughter Poppy and wife Erica Stoll holding the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

McIlroy will also have a slightly smaller replica of the trophy to take home with him. It’s about 40 per cent of the size of the original. But the Northern Irish golfer will also bring home another, even older prize.

Dating further back than the trophy and even the green jacket, a 9cm gold medal has also been presented to the winner of the Masters since 1934. It features an image of the clubhouse on the front, with the words “Augusta National Golf Club” circling it.

Invitations and perks

The Champions Dinner, held not long after the Masters is concluded, sees the winner and a select few guests invited for dinner at the club house at Augusta. The champion chooses the menu, although guests are also allowed to pick off the regular dining menu too. According to reports, the steak is the most popular option.

Winners also receive a lifetime invitation to the Masters - although many naturally retire as the years go by. Former champion Bernhard Langer played his final Masters this year at the ripe age of 67, making the absolute most of his invitation.

2025 was Bernhard Langer’s (right) final entry in the Masters, having received a lifetime invitation for his win in 1985. | Getty Images

The Masters winner also gets access to a champions-only range, a locker in the champion’s locker room, an honourary membership to Augusta (which extends to guests) and automatic qualification to every major for the next five years. There is also the small matter of Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points - of which McIlroy has just received a whopping 100.

At next year’s tournament, McIlroy will also be allowed to bring a guest to play on the Sunday before the Masters. This year, 2024 champion Scottie Schefflet invited his mother to come and play.

Gold locket

The final prize for winning the Masters is one McIlroy will have to wait for. At the upcoming Champions Dinner, a gold locket will be presented to the golfer.

Ben Crenshaw, who will present McIlroy with the locket, said to golf.com: “It’s supposed to go to your wife. It’s a beautiful gold locket that opens three ways and has a silhouette of the clubhouse.”

A gift perhaps not for McIlroy himself then, but rather Erica Stoll, whom he first met in 2012 at the Ryder Cup. The couple married in 2017, and have one daughter called Poppy.