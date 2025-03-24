According to reports, Jennifer Aniston, 56, and Pedro Pascal, 49, enjoyed the company of one another over a three-hour dinner which took place at the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel, which is located in West Hollywood. Actress Jennifer Aniston was reportedly recently left blindsided when her ex-husband Justin Theroux married his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Zoolander star Justin Theroux married The Gilded Age actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in Mexico and Nicole revealed to Vogue that "We had initially wanted to get married down by the water, but when we woke up on Saturday morning, the wind was incredibly strong and sand was whipping around." She also said: "We pulled the ceremony back into a tucked away cove. The ocean was still visible but we were protected under a canopy of palm trees."

Although Jennifer Aniston was said to have been shocked by the couple’s wedding, an anonymous insider told the Daily Mail that "Jennifer was one of the first ones to congratulate Justin on getting married.” The source also said: “Yes, it took her by surprise but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love."

The insider also revealed that "She cannot help being somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful," the insider said. "This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there."

Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. In January of this year, Jennifer Aniston’s name was surprisingly linked to Barack Obama. American journalist, attorney, political commentator and media personality Megyn Kelly discussed the ‘Obama divorce rumours’ and ‘Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston dating rumours,’ on her talk show, The Megyn Kelly Show.

Megyn Kelly said: “There seems to be some momentum building up about their marriage.” Megyn Kelly went on to discuss the Jenifer Aniston/Barack Obama dating rumours on her Instagram for her show. One user said: “Hmmm I wonder if Jen would have an affair after what Brad and Angelina did to her. Anyway who even cares,” whilst another said: “That sounds nice. Good for him.”

In October 2024, Jennifer Aniston appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! And was presented with a magazine cover that had the headline "The Truth About Jen & Barack." Jennifer Aniston said: "Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like, 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?' or the email saying, "you know, some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story, and then it's that."

