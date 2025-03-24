Jennifer Aniston has been spotted on a 'date' with Pedro Pascal sending fans into a frenzy.

They were both seen looking rather cozy as they left a bar in West Hollywood. The Friends star 56, and the hunky Gladiator 2 actor, 49, had enjoyed a lavish meal out together.

The pair were seen leaving the Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel after a three-hour dinner on Saturday night. Jennifer could be seen in a pair of dark denim jeans with heels, a short-sleeved white t-shirt, and a black vest over-the-top.

Meanwhile, Pedro rocked some blue jeans and a black jacket. Reacting to the snaps of them together at the weekend, fans have shared their thoughts on the possible pairing online.

One wrote: "jennifer aniston and pedro pascal… yeah i see the vision so clearly”. Another said: "Jennifer Aniston with Pedro Pascal having dinner!? Am i dreaming!? Please."

The dinner date comes after speculation that Pedro might appear on Jennifer's hit TV series, The Morning Show. Just last month, Jennifer and her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, invited Pedro onto their series for the next season.

While chatting to KTLA anchors Sam and Jessica at the Critics Choice Awards, Jennifer asked Pedro: "Do you want to be on it?" Reese then chimed in: "Wait, we actually do have a really good part for him." "Pitch it to me now," Pedro replied.

Jennifer was then quizzed about whether or not the role they had in mind for Pedro involved anything "romantic with anybody" on the show. "All of us," Jennifer replied.

Pedro then quipped: "I sleep with everyone on the show. I'm in. All right, I'll be waiting to hear from my agents."

Who is Pedro Pascal?

Pedro Pascal is a Chilean-born actor. He is best known for portraying the roles of Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of the HBO series Game of Thrones (2011), Javier Peña in the Netflix series Narcos (2015), the titular character in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian (2019) and Joel Miller in the HBO series The Last of Us (2023). According to Parade.com Pedro Pascal's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $10 million.

In the early 90s, Maria Dizzia and Pascal starred in an episode of Law And Order. The Sun reports they briefly dated that decade. Dizzia went on to star in Orange is The New Black and is now married to a British playwright, Will Eno.

Both Pascal and actress Lena Headey worked on the HBO hit Game of Thrones. In 2014, they were romantically linked, though this seems like it might have been a friendship situation. Headey did share a picture of herself and Pascal looking quite intimate, writing in the caption, “Sunshine love.”

In 2015, actress Robin Tunney and Pascal were seen in one another's company quite a bit. They were photographed at various events and enjoying time together in public, including at the Emmy Awards in 2015. However, during this time, Tunney was engaged to interior designer Nick Marmet, who proposed to her on Christmas 2012. She announced their engagement in 2013. The couple has two children together.