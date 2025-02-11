Jennifer Aniston birthday: As she turns 56, who is the richest Friends star?

For the first season of Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc reportedly earned $22,500 per episode.

When it came to the finale of Friends in 2004, Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars were reportedly earning $1 million per episode and became some of the highest-paid actors in the television industry in the 2000s. Actress Jennifer Aniston, who is celebrating turning 56, has appeared in numerous movies like Marley & Me and TV shows such as The Morning Show, but is still best known for her role as Rachel Green in Friends.

Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow were rocked when Matthew Perry died on October 28,2023. Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”

Jennifer Aniston also described Matthew as “such a part of their DNA'. She went on to say that "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh,’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it.

“And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all (See the second slide….).”

Her tribute ended with these words: “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier? Rest little brother. You always made my day…”

Who is the richest Friends star?

Jennifer Aniston

According to reports Jennifer Aniston is worth $320M. As well as advertising for brands such as Aveeno and Vitamin Water, Jennifer Aniston still makes a lot of money from reruns of Friends.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox played Monica Geller, the sister of Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer) in Friends. She is reportedly worth $150M.

Lisa Kudrow

Forever remembered as kooky Phoebe from Friends, Lisa Kudrow has also starred in HBO’s The Comeback and the movie P.S. I Love You. She is reportedly worth $130M.

Matthew Perry

After his death, Matthew Perry’s personal wealth was only valued at $1.5M after his death, the money that went into his trust was said to be worth more than $120 million. Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing in Friends.

David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc

David Schwimmer, AKA Ross Geller from Friends, is reportedly worth $120M. Almost everyone who watched Friends, adored watching Matt LeBlanc play Joey Tribbiani in Friends. Car enthusiast Matt LeBlanc also hosted BBC’s Top Gear and is reportedly worth $85M.