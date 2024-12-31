Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood legends Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have come to an agreement on a divorce settlement - eight years after they first separated.

The former couple have been locked in one of Tinseltown’s most contentious divorces since Jolie first filed in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The actress’ attorney James Simon confirmed to People Magazine that Jolie and Pitt had reached a deal to finalise their divorce.

He said: “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Jolie and Pitt became one of the biggest couples in Hollywood following a scandal involving Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. Jolie and Pitt were accused of having an affair while filming the 2005 comedy Mr and Mrs Smith and while Pitt was married to Aniston. While neither ever confirmed rumours of an affair, the couple soon got together shortly after Pitt split from Aniston in October 2005.

They welcomed their first child together, Shiloh, in May 2006. The couple share a total of six children together, including three adopted children.

No details of the divorce agreement have been made public as of yet, with the divorce proceedings kept under wraps with the use of a private judge. Following a lawsuit filed by Pitt in which he alleged that his ex-partner had reneged on an agreement to sell him her half of a French winery they owned together, Jolie filed a countersuit in which she accused Pitt of verbally and physically abusing her and their children while on a plane in 2016, leading to the divorce filing in the first place.