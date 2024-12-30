Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emma Hemming Willis, the wife of Hollywood legend Bruce Willis, has issued an update on her husband’s health as the couple celebrate their 17th anniversary together.

The Die Hard star, 69, tied the knot with he British model and actress, 46, in 2009, with the couple welcoming two daughters during their time together. Hemming is also step-mother to Willis’ three daughters with previous partner Demi Moore.

Willis hit the headlines in 2023 when it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) following issues with his communication. He had also been diagnosed with aphasia one year earlier.

In a new post on social media to mark their anniversary, Hemming shared a throwback image of the couple paired with a caption which read: “Anniversaries used to bring excitement — now, if I’m honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach.

She added: “I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the ‘why him, why us,’ to feel the anger and grief. Then I shake it off and return to what is. And what is… is unconditional love. I feel blessed to know it, and it’s because of him. I’d do it all over again and again in a heartbeat .”

Her tribute comes after Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore also spoke out about his health status. The Ghost actress, who was married to Willis from 1987 until 2000, told CNN: "Given the givens, he's in a very stable place at the moment.

“I've shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely, it's so important for anybody who's dealing with this to really meet them where they're at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy. I mean, obviously it's very difficult, and it's not what I would wish upon anyone and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it."