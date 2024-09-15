Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-wife of Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, has shared an update on his health following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023.

The Substance actress, 61, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday (13 September) and while there is no change in the retired actor's diagnosis, she remained positive about his current condition. Drew spoke to Demi about Bruce's cameo on the 2003 movie Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle – which Drew and Demi both starred in – telling her: "When we did Charlie's Angels, Bruce came and played on it, and he opens up the film. And we got to work with him.

"I mean, I used to know him when he was a bartender at Cafe Central! I've known him my whole life, too," she added, before asking: "How is he right now?".

Demi replied: "Given the givens, he's in a stable place”. Reiterating the advice she gives their three daughters, Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, Demi said: "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at.

Ex-wife of Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, has shared an update on his health following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

"You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment. And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness."

Demi also shared that she spends as much time as possible with her ex-husband. She said: "When I'm in L.A., I go over every week and I really treasure the time that we all share”.

Bruce and Demi were married from 1987 to 2000, and they have maintained a great relationship since their divorce. She is also close to Bruce's wife, Emma Heming, and their daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

The family announced in March 2022 that Bruce would be stepping away from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia. In February 2023, they revealed that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

According to the NHS, frontotemporal dementia is an uncommon type of dementia that causes problems with behaviour and language. Like other types of dementia, frontotemporal dementia tends to develop slowly and get gradually worse over several years.