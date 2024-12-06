Has Bruce Willis passed away? Demi Moore shares major health update on Hollywood acting legend after dementia diagnosis
The acting legend, 69, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) which had worsened over time to the point his family said he faced "challenges with communication". But US actress Moore, to whom Willis was married for 13 years until their split in 2000, has given an update.
She said: "Given the givens, he's in a very stable place at the moment. I've shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely, it's so important for anybody who's dealing with this to really meet them where they're at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy.
"I mean, obviously it's very difficult, and it's not what I would wish upon anyone and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it." The Ghost star, who has three daughters with Willis, spoke today to British journalist Christiane Amanpour on US outlet CNN, around 18 months after Willis's family confirmed the shock.
The health concerns led Willis to retire from acting, having appeared in more than 100 films in a illustrious career spanning more four decades. He won a Golden Globe Award for his role in US comedy drama Moonlighting in the 1980s.
His family has expanded since his separation with Moore. On remaining a family unit despite her separation with Willis, Moore, 62, added: "That has been very important to me, even from when Bruce and I separated and divorced, is the recognition that we're a family and we'll always be a family, just in a different form.