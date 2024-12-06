Demi Moore has shared an update on the health of her ex-husband Bruce Willis following the Die Hard star's bombshell dementia diagnosis

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acting legend, 69, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) which had worsened over time to the point his family said he faced "challenges with communication". But US actress Moore, to whom Willis was married for 13 years until their split in 2000, has given an update.

She said: "Given the givens, he's in a very stable place at the moment. I've shared this before, but I really mean this so sincerely, it's so important for anybody who's dealing with this to really meet them where they're at, and from that place, there is such loving and joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I mean, obviously it's very difficult, and it's not what I would wish upon anyone and there is great loss, but there is also great beauty and gifts that can come out of it." The Ghost star, who has three daughters with Willis, spoke today to British journalist Christiane Amanpour on US outlet CNN, around 18 months after Willis's family confirmed the shock.

Demi Moore has shared an update on the health of her ex-husband Bruce Willis following the Die Hard star's bombshell dementia diagnosis. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The health concerns led Willis to retire from acting, having appeared in more than 100 films in a illustrious career spanning more four decades. He won a Golden Globe Award for his role in US comedy drama Moonlighting in the 1980s.

His family has expanded since his separation with Moore. On remaining a family unit despite her separation with Willis, Moore, 62, added: "That has been very important to me, even from when Bruce and I separated and divorced, is the recognition that we're a family and we'll always be a family, just in a different form.

"And that form may evolve and change, and there is a way in which we can all be in that form. I'm grateful because it's not just me. It has to require everybody to be coming together, and it's lovely. I'm really so grateful."