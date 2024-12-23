Art Evans: Die Hard 2 and A Soldiers Story star dies aged 82 after 'courageous' health battle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
His wife Babe confirmed his passing, saying in a statement: “Art was not only an incredible actor but a devoted husband, friend, and source of light to everyone who knew him. His laughter, passion, and love of life will be deeply missed. While our hearts are heavy, we celebrate the legacy of joy and inspiration he leaves behind.”
The actor had “courageously managed” diabetes for “many years” before his death. He is survived by wife Babe and their son, Ogadae.
The actor was known for his role in the 1990 action flick Die Hard 2, in which he played air traffic control tower employee Leslie Barnes who helped Bruce Willis’ John McClane thwart terrorists at Dulles International Airport. Evans appeared in more than 120 films and television show during his career, which spanned four decades.
HIs other roles included playing a victim in the John Carpenter adaptation of Stephen King’s Christine. He also appeared in the huge hit A Solider Story in 2084, which grossed almost $22m at the box office on a $6m budget and gained three Academy Award nominations.
His TV credits include roles on M*A*S*H, The X-Files, Walker Texas Ranger, and Everybody Hates Chris. According to IMDB, Evans was most recently working as a voice actor on the Disney animated show The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.