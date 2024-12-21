Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An actress has spoken out about having a near death experience when she was rushed to hospital with Covid-19 and ‘died for three minutes’.

Emmy Award nominated actress Danielle Vasinova has spoken out about the ordeal, in which she 'died' and had ‘complete organ failure’, just before Christmas in five years ago.

The 42 year old, who is best known for starring in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, first thought she had the flu when she fell ill back in December 2019, but it turned out to be something much more serious.

She told People about her ordeal: "On December 12, 2019, I died for three minutes... I didn't see the light or a tunnel but they say it can come back to you in flashbacks. I did, however, start to see a lot of angel numbers everywhere. I would see sequences like 5555, 7777."

She continued to say that she felt a sense of mysterious reassurance after seeing the angel numbers: "It was bizarre, but something was telling me, 'There's something more for you. You weren't meant to go just yet. You're meant to do something else.'"

Vasinova was rushed to hospital by her uncle after she became so weak she couldn’t move. She also talked of how her uncle has told her of her hospitalisation since: "He said people were running around me, and a tiny girl jumped on top of my chest and began pumping, pumping, pumping. And then he saw my heartbeat on the monitor just go. Flatlined."

She said she was told by her uncle that the ‘tiny girl’, who was a nurse by the name of Ruby, managed to revive her and she was then quickly taken to the Intensive Care Unit and placed in an induced coma. Vasinova added: "I had complete organ failure."

"I went from young and healthy to this infection that completely took over my body all of a sudden. It just came on, and it just rocked my world."

Having survived, she went on to say the experience has had a profound impact on her life: "It's hard to even describe how I feel, but I'm so much more connected. This felt like the turning point in my life. The death, and the rebirth. I know to take nothing for granted."

She concluded: "Life is so precious and it is such a gift. We're here to do some good in the world, to be of service, and to be forever grateful."

Vasinova has since returned to the hospital to meet Ruby, the nurse she credits with saving her life, and gave her a bracelet with ruby crystals on to say thank you.

The actress also stars as Belle from the video game Belle's War, based on the popular comic book 13 Chambers from Image Comics. She is set to co-star in The Leader opposite Vera Farmiga and Michael C. Hall and is also known for her roles on numerous series including The Philanthropist, Dexter, and Rules of Engagement.