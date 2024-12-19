The Traitors star Paul Gorton’s one-month-old son Cooper is still in hospital with bronchitis as his partner shares her fears that the couple won’t be home for Christmas.

The TV star told his 45,000 Instagram followers earlier this week that his newborn son had been rushed to hospital and given an IV drip and put on oxygen.

On his Instagram story on Tuesday (December 17), he explained the situation and thanked his fans for their support. “Thanks for the messages everyone, really means a lot. Cooper has bronchitis and is currently on an IV and oxygen getting the best care. Hoping he turns a corner and improves as soon as possible,” he said.

Gorton shares his one-month-old son with his partner Kate Waldron. The couple are also parents to a toddler named Charlie. Earlier today (Thursday December 19), Waldron issued an update to her Instagram Stories and shared her fears for the upcoming festive season. Sharing a black and white image of baby Cooper in hospital, she said: “We’re still here. It’s so hard to see your baby like this. His improvement seems pretty stagnant. . . He is on oxygen, being tube fed and hooked up to an ECG. I know he is the best place to get better.”

In a follow-up story, she also shared an image of her eldest son Charlie sat in front of the Christmas tree. She shared her fears for the festive season. “I also miss my big boy so much,” she said. “This is the longest I have ever been away from him and the more days go by the more worried I am about not being home for Christmas. Charlie loves Xmas and he’s been so excited about Santa coming and leaving food out for the reindeers etc and the thought of maybe not being there for that is just breaking my heart. Trying to stay positive that won’t happen.”

The couple announced their son’s birth back in November. Sharing a photo of him on Instagram, Waldron wrote: “Welcome to the world Cooper. What a crazy last couple of days! My waters broke and he was here later that day weighing a chunky 8.7lbs, the exact same weight Charlie was! Enjoying every second of newborn bliss as a family of 5 as we know how fast it goes this time around!!”

A week after Cooper was born, Gorton shared a series of images to his Instagram and said that the first week of his youngest son’s life had been a “whirlwind”. He wrote: “Whirlwind of a week, everything is going well so far. I’d describe it as the beginnings of bucking bronco when the fella lures you into a false sense of security before you get launched off and you question why did you go on in the first place. Perfect.”

At the time, he said that his son was healthy. He said: “Cooper is doing so well, feels like he’s always been here.” He also added that Charlie had taken to his role as a big brother well. “Shout out Charlie. The lad has grown up so much in the last week and I’ve never been more proud of him, absolute legend and is allowed all the chocolate and toys he wants,” he said.