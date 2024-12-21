Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A much loved actress has died at the age of 63 of a rare and incurable form of blood cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South African actress Michelle Botes died on this morning (Saturday December 21) in Cape Town. She was 63 years old.

Botes' talent agency, Oh Talent Management, confirmed her death to News24. Actors agent Suzi Howes said in a statement: "We are very saddened by the news. She was an icon of our industry. Michelle had grace and a beautiful spirit. She will be greatly missed. Sending our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and loved ones."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was only recently, in an interview with the Afrikaans magazine Bruis, that Botes revealed that she had been diagnosed with advanced multiple myeloma, a rare and incurable form of blood cancer that impacts the bone marrow, in July 2022.

She underwent treatment that included chemotherapy, steroids, and, eventually, a stem cell transplant. In October, however, she said that doctors had told her that she had two to three months to live due to an alarming rise in her cancer count. In November, she began exploring a more holistic and less invasive cancer treatment but her health had detroriated in recent weeks.

Botes has appeared in numerous television shows throughout her career, including Seeduiker, Die Swart Kat, Wolwedans in Die Skemer, Konings, Binnelanders, and Legacy.

Actress Michelle Botes has died aged 63 of a rare and incurable form of blood cancer. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

She is best known for her iconic portrayal of the villainous Cherel de Villiers-Haines in Isidingo, which earned her Safta nominations for Best Actress in a TV soap in 2006, 2007, and 2012. However, it was her role as Angelique Price in the telenovela Legacy that brought her further acclaim. She won a Golden Horn for Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela in 2021 and then clinched the award for Best Actress in a Telenovela in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes from industry colleagues and fans have poured in on social media. Casey B Dolan, who starred alongside her in Isidingo, wrote: "I worked with Michelle and always had a wonderful time. I'm so sorry to hear of her passing. Love and peace to her family and loved ones."

Botes is survived by her two children, Cara and Daniel, who she shares with ex-husband actor Ian Roberts.