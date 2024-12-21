Iconic actress dies aged 63 of rare form of blood cancer as tributes paid to star with a 'beautiful spirit'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South African actress Michelle Botes died on this morning (Saturday December 21) in Cape Town. She was 63 years old.
Botes' talent agency, Oh Talent Management, confirmed her death to News24. Actors agent Suzi Howes said in a statement: "We are very saddened by the news. She was an icon of our industry. Michelle had grace and a beautiful spirit. She will be greatly missed. Sending our deepest sympathies and condolences to her family and loved ones."
It was only recently, in an interview with the Afrikaans magazine Bruis, that Botes revealed that she had been diagnosed with advanced multiple myeloma, a rare and incurable form of blood cancer that impacts the bone marrow, in July 2022.
She underwent treatment that included chemotherapy, steroids, and, eventually, a stem cell transplant. In October, however, she said that doctors had told her that she had two to three months to live due to an alarming rise in her cancer count. In November, she began exploring a more holistic and less invasive cancer treatment but her health had detroriated in recent weeks.
Botes has appeared in numerous television shows throughout her career, including Seeduiker, Die Swart Kat, Wolwedans in Die Skemer, Konings, Binnelanders, and Legacy.
She is best known for her iconic portrayal of the villainous Cherel de Villiers-Haines in Isidingo, which earned her Safta nominations for Best Actress in a TV soap in 2006, 2007, and 2012. However, it was her role as Angelique Price in the telenovela Legacy that brought her further acclaim. She won a Golden Horn for Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela in 2021 and then clinched the award for Best Actress in a Telenovela in 2023.
Tributes from industry colleagues and fans have poured in on social media. Casey B Dolan, who starred alongside her in Isidingo, wrote: "I worked with Michelle and always had a wonderful time. I'm so sorry to hear of her passing. Love and peace to her family and loved ones."
Botes is survived by her two children, Cara and Daniel, who she shares with ex-husband actor Ian Roberts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.