One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott were spotted on a ‘date’ at a hotel in Suffolk.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests at The Suffolk hotel in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, were in the company of what looks to be a new celebrity couple. The couple in question were none other than One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott.

A source told The Sun that “Louis whisked Zara away for a break in Suffolk and he absolutely charmed her, it's clear he thinks she's drop-dead gorgeous too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Louis is a proper gentleman so this trip was something he planned and put on for Zara. He was really thoughtful and wanted to make it special.”

According to reports, the couple were said to have enjoyed cocktails and fish and chips before spending the night at the hotel. Zara McDermott was previously in a relationship with Sam Thompson, but the couple split after five years of dating.

Sam Thompson recently spoke with his friend Paul Brunson, the Celebs Go Dating coach on his podcast Staying Relevant. Sam was asked by Paul Brunson about what he is doing to self-love, and Sam said: “Not much to be honest with you.

“I suppose a lot of people look for validation in other people right?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Tomlinson is reported to now be dating Louis Tomlinson. Louis Tomlinson with ex girlfriend Eleanor Calder | Getty Images

“And they look for the next person instantly because it's like 'I need to find someone else to fill that hole and I need to find that excitement'. You know when you get that excited feeling when you are talking to someone new and fresh. I can't do that.”

In recent years, Louis Tomlinson has had to endure incredibly difficult times and has had to come to terms with the recent loss of his bandmate Liam Payne. His mum Johannah tragically died of leukaemia in 2016 and he also lost his sister Felicite in 2019, she died of a drug overdose and was only 18-years-old at the time of her passing.

In January 2016, Louis Tomlinson welcomed a son, Freddie with stylist Briana Jungwirth, the couple briefly dated in May 2015. Louis Tomlinson is 33 years old and when it comes to his height, he is reportedly 5'7.

NationalWorld looks at the dating history of Louis Tomlinson. From 2011 until 2015, Louis was in a relationship with Eleanor Calder. The couple rekindled their romance again in 2017 but split for the last time in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Louis Tomlinson first split with Eleanor Calder, he enjoyed a brief romance with stylist Briana Jungwirth who gave birth to his son in 2016. He was also linked (albeit for a short time) to Tamara Bell after they were spotted together at Glastonbury in 2015.

Before becoming a dad for the first time, Louis Tomlinson was reportedly ‘dating’ actress Danielle Campbell. In February 2023, he was linked to model Sofie Nyvang. It will be interesting to see if his ‘relationship’ with Zara develops into anything more serious. Watch this space...