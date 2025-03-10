Reddit fans speculate that Zara McDermott is 'dating' One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, are the rumours true? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Since Zara McDermott split from I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson last year, she has also been linked to Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount.

When Zara McDermott was spotted with Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount, the rumour mill went into overdrive that a new ‘it’ celebrity couple could be on the horizon. An insider told the Daily Mail that “Lucien was making his move. He was chatting her up all night, whispering in her ear and dancing with her.

“He seemed really smitten. Zara clearly enjoyed his company as she couldn’t stop smiling and laughing.”

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson, were last seen online together at Zara’s birthday in December, did not release a statement about their split. A source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Sam and Zara have ended their relationship. It's been an incredibly difficult decision for them to part ways, they still care and have a lot of love for each other.

“But after a tough year of working hard at their romance, they have split and will be focusing on their individual careers going forward into 2025. There has been no scandal or fallout between them, it's just the result of a difficult year, where they both had to spend a lot of time focused on their own projects.”

According to fans on Reddit, there could be a new man in the life of Zara McDermott and that man could be former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson. Four days ago, one Reddit user wrote:”I've read a lot of rumours that Louis is in a relationship with Zara McDermott. They recently started to follow each other on instagram. She follows all of his sisters, and they follow her back. Obviously, following a person on instagram doesn't mean that people are in a relationship, lol. But, I just find it weird, and I am scared that this will be a new stunt. Especially since I've read about them many times.

“Louis is having a concert in London today, and I'm just waiting for Zara to be spotted there or that she will post a story from the concert.

“What do you guys think?,” whilst another fan wrote: “Nope, still holding out for Louis….//.”