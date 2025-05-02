Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Russell Brand, 49, who has been living in the US, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on May 2.

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been granted bail after being charged with sexual offences including rape. Last month, Brand, 49, who was dressed at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in jeans, an unbuttoned shirt, and sunglasses, was charged last month with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault, the charges received by post related to incidents connected to four separate women.

After Russell Brand was charged, he posted a video on X and said: “I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

Russell Brand went on to say that “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had a wife and family, who are there just out of shot. I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile but I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in none-consensual activity, and I pray that you can see that in my eyes.”

As Russell Brand is granted bail after appearing in court over rape charges, who is his wife Laura? British actor and comedian Russell Brand departs Westminster Magistrates Court in London on May 2, 2025. British comedian and actor Russell Brand was on Friday bailed by a London court after he appeared to face charges of rape and other sexual offences. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Who is Russell Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher?

Russell Brand is married to Laura Gallacher, the sister of broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher and the daughter of former Ryder Cup captain, Scottish golfer, Bernard Gallacher. The couple married in August 2017 at an intimate ceremony close to their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxon.

How did Russell Brand meet his wife Laura Gallacher?

According to reports, the couple were first introduced by Laura’s sister Kirsty in 2007 when Laura was 19 and Russell was 30. They reconnected in 2015 and Laura told Grazia that at the time “My ex had literally moved out of our flat that day and I was heartbroken, with mascara running down my face.”

Laura also revealed that “A friend dragged me out on a walk to the canal in east London, where I’d never been in my life, and as we came on to the footpath Russell was standing there, like he’d organised it.”

Do Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher have children?

Yes, Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher have three children, two daughters, Mabel and Peggy and a son who was born in 2023.

When was Russell Brand married to Katy Perry?

Russell Brand and Katy Perry’s divorce was finalised in 2012 and they married on October 23, 2010. Katy Perry revealed in a 2013 Vogue interview that Russell is “a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him.” She also said: “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

Katy went on to talk about her marriage to Russell (in more detail to Vogue), which lasted 14 months, that “At first when I met him he wanted an equal and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal but they get that equal and they're like, I can't handle the equalness. He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour.”