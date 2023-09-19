Laura Gallacher and Russell Brand have been married since 2017 and are currently expecting their third child

Russell Brand’s famous father-in-law Bernard Gallacher reportedly “begged” his daughter to end her relationship with the comedian according to reports.

Brand has been accused of serious crimes in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, which aired on Saturday (16 September). The former Hollywood actor has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse, with four women alleging Brand assaulted them between 2006 and 2013, when the star was at the peak of his fame.

Brand denied the criminal allegations against him in a video on his YouTube and social media accounts on Friday (15 September), questioning whether there was “another agenda at play”.

His sister-in-law Kirtsy Gallacher reportedly shared an Instagram story on Saturday (16 September) in support of her brother-in-law which was swiftly deleted.

The comedian has been married to Laura Gallacher for seven years, the couple share two children with a third on the way. So, who is Russell Brand’s father-in-law Bernard Gallacher? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Russell Brand’s father-in-law Bernard Gallacher?

Bernard Gallacher, OBE, is a Scottish golfer who captained the Ryder Cup team in 1995 leading them to victory against the USA. The 74-year-old is married to Lesley Gallacher, with the pair having two daughters, Kirsty and Laura.

Russell Brand’s father-in-law is Scottish golfer Bernard Gallacher (Photo: Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

What is his net worth?

The Scottish golfer has an estimated net worth of $5 million according to All Famous Birthdays.

What has he said about Russell Brand and Laura’s relationship?

Gallacher reportedly “begged” his daughter to end her relationship with Brand over their age difference. Reported by the Daily Mail a friend revealed at the time: “He begged her to end it.”

Laura and Brand first started dating in 2007, when she was 19-years-old and he was aged 30. The pair were introduced by her sister Kirsty who worked as a presenter for Sky Sports, however the relationship ended and Brand moved to the US. He would go on to date Katy Perry, with the pair tying the knot in a lavish ceremony in India in 2010.

Brand ended his marriage with Perry via text message on December 31, 2011. He reconnected with Laura in 2015 and proposed to her in June 2016, with the pair marrying in August 2017. They currently have two children together, with a third on the way.

