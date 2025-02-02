Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor and comedian Russell Brand is currently being investigated by Scotland Yard over historical allegations of sexual assault.

Russell Brand recently posted a video on the platform Rumble where he explained to his fans that “I don’t live in the United Kingdom any more because I personally have experienced how the media, government and judiciary — if you suddenly become an inconvenience — will find ways to attack and shut you down.”

Russell Brand attended the inauguration of President Donald Trump and has spent a lot of time travelling to the US in recent months. The Times has now reported that Russell Brand “is believed to have taken his young family from Oxfordshire to Florida last autumn before the presidential election.”

Following a Sunday Times and Times investigation, and a 13-month inquiry, the Crown Prosecution Service were given a file of evidence when it came to Russell Brand’s treatment of women. Russell Brand has always claimed that his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual,” and denies any wrongdoing.

Now that Russell Brand has moved to the US, The Times reported that “The development could result in potentially lengthy extradition proceedings if British prosecutors decide to charge Brand, 49, with sex crimes.”

Who is Russell Brand’s wife, do they have children?

Russell Brand is married to Laura Gallacher. Although Laura herself is not a household name, she is the sister of broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher and their father is former Ryder Cup captain, Scottish golfer, Bernard Gallacher. The couple share three children, daughters Mabel and Peggy, and a son.

In February 2024, The Mirror reported that “The Despicable Me actor told former Fox News host Tucker Carolson how the sexual assault allegations made against him in September were particularly "hurtful" as his newborn baby was born with a heart condition and needed surgery as the claims became public knowledge.”