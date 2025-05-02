Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Russell Brand has been granted bail after appearing in court charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

Brand, 49, arrived at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning (May 2) and appeared in the dock. Wearing an open shirt and jeans, he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and to confirm that he understood his bail conditions.

The comedian and actor was charged last month with one count each of rape, indecent assault, oral rape and two counts of sexual assault of four separate women. The charges came after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches was published in September 2023 details claims of sexual assault made against Brand.

One alleged incident saw him charged with the rape of a women in 1999 in the Bournemouth area, with another alleged incident involved the indecent assault of a woman in 2001, who claims that Brand grabbed her arm and dragged her towards a male toilet in Westminster. He is also accused of the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 and the sexual assault of another woman between 2004 and 2005, with both incidents also allegedly taking place in the Westminster area.

Brand previously said in a video posted to social media site X (formerly Twitter) that he welcomed the opportunity to prove his innocence, which he has maintained since allegations came to light. He said: “What I never was, was a rapist.

“I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes. I want to thank all of you for your continuing support... and of course, I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

Brand, of Hambleden, Buckinghamshire, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on May 30.