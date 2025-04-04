Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Russell Brand has denied all charges of sexual assault filed against him, insisting he has "never engaged in non-consensual activity" and calling himself a "fool" in his past, but not a criminal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old comedian and actor was formally charged offences against four women that include one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault. He is due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

In a video shared on social media, Brand directly addressed the allegations and the broader context of legal trust in the UK. “What I never was, was a rapist,” Brand said. “I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his past behaviour, Brand added: “I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single, before I had my wife and family… I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile.”

Brand also framed the legal case against him within what he described as a growing distrust in British institutions: “We’re very fortunate, in a way, to live in a time where there’s so little trust in the British government.

Russell Brand has denied all charges of sexual assault filed against him, insisting he has "never engaged in non-consensual activity" and calling himself a "fool" in his past, but not a criminal. | X

“We’re very fortunate, I suppose, that this is happening at a time where we know that the law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people, institutions, and sometimes entire nations that will not accept and tolerate levels of corruption that are unprecedented.”

He went on to question how the UK public views the legal system and recent high-profile cases: “How do you feel about your legal system right now? How do you feel about some of the high-profile cases that are not being pursued and prosecuted? How do you feel the Southport murders were handled? How do you feel about the government of Keir Starmer?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brand ended his message by thanking supporters and confirming that his regular broadcasts would continue: “I want to thank all of you for your continuing support. I want to let you know that our show will be on Rumble on Monday. Thanks for your support there. And of course, I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I’m incredibly grateful for that. In the meantime, you lot stay free. And we will be continuing to discuss this, man. Praise the Lord.”

Brand has repeatedly denied previous allegations of sexual misconduct, which came to light in 2023 through a joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

The Metropolitan Police says its investigation remains ongoing.