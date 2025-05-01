Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Court documents reveal that Russell Brand is accused of indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 by “grabbing her arm and dragging her towards a male toilet,” and of sexually assaulting another woman in Westminster in 2004 by “touching her breasts without her consent.”

The 49-year-old comedian and actor, who is understood to be living in the US, was charged by post last month with five offences involving four separate women. These include one count each of rape, indecent assault, and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault.

Brand is also charged with orally raping the woman he allegedly assaulted in 2004, raping another woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area, and sexually assaulting a fourth woman between 2004 and 2005, also in Westminster.

The charges follow a high-profile investigation published in September 2023 by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, in which several women accused Brand of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. A criminal investigation was later opened.

Brand has been issued a court summons and is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, though it remains unclear whether he will attend in person.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Brand responded to the charges, saying: “I am now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

Brand rose to fame in the 2000s, hosting Big Brother’s Big Mouth and presenting on BBC Radio 2 from 2006 to 2008. He left the BBC following the “Sachsgate” scandal, in which he left a “lewd” voicemail for actor Andrew Sachs regarding his granddaughter.

He was previously married to pop singer Katy Perry (2010–2012) and is now married to Laura Gallacher, sister of broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher. The couple have two daughters, Mabel and Peggy.