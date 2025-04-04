Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Russell Brand has been charged with multiple sexual offences, including rape and indecent assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced on Tuesday that they authorised the charges after reviewing evidence collected by detectives in the wake of several allegations made public in 2023, following joint reporting by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times.

The Metropolitan Police has issued a charge and requisition to Brand, 50, of Oxfordshire, in connection with the following alleged offences that include one count of rape , one count of indecent assault , one count of oral rape , and two counts of sexual assault.

The charges relate to four separate women and span a period from 1999 to 2005. The alleged offences include a rape in the Bournemouth area in 1999, an indecent assault in Westminster, London, in 2001, an oral rape and sexual assault in Westminster in 2004, and a sexual assault in Westminster between 2004 and 2005 .

Brand is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 2.

Russell Brand denies the accusations. | Getty Images

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation for the Metropolitan Police, said: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at [email protected].”

Brand, who now lives in the US and rebranded himself as a Christian, has denied all the accusations made against him.