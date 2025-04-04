Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Russell Brand and Katy Perry had a 10-year age gap and married just under a year after meeting

Comedian Russell Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault. According to the Metropolitan Police Service, he has been charged with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape as well as two counts of sexual assault.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police has been in charge of the investigation, and has said: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police.”

Russell Brand will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday, 2 May. Comedian Russell Brand has denied all allegations and is now believed to live in the US.

Earlier this year, he posted a video on the platform Rumble where he explained to his fans that “I don’t live in the United Kingdom any more because I personally have experienced how the media, government and judiciary — if you suddenly become an inconvenience — will find ways to attack and shut you down.”

Russell Brand is married to Laura Gallacher. Although Laura herself is not a household name, she is the sister of broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher and their father is former Ryder Cup captain, Scottish golfer, Bernard Gallacher. The couple share three children, daughters Mabel and Peggy, and a son.

In 2009, Katy Perry filmed a cameo appearance for Russell Brand’s film, ‘Get Him to the Greek.’ After meeting again at the MTV VMAs in 2009, the pair began dating not long afterwards.

Only three months later, Katy Perry and Russell Brand holidayed in India where Russell asked Katy to marry him on December 31,2009. According to Hello! Magazine “The pair tied the knot at the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan, India on October 23, 2010. The ceremony was held at a luxury resort in the reserve, and was attended by only close family and friends.”

Female guests who attended Katy Perry and Russell Brand’s wedding wore saris and a Hindu priest reportedly married the couple, whose celebrations are said to have lasted six days. In 2013, Katy Perry appeared on her first Vogue cover and revealed that Russell Brand informed her that he was divorcing her via text message.

Katy Perry revealed in the Vogue interview that Russell is “a very smart man, and I was in love with him when I married him.” She also said: “Let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011.”

Katy went on to talk about her marriage to Russell (in more detail to Vogue), which lasted 14 months, that “At first when I met him he wanted an equal and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal but they get that equal and they're like, I can't handle the equalness. He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour.”