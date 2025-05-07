Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fox billionaire Barry Diller, who has been married to Diane Von Furstenberg since 2001, has spoken about his relationships with men for the first time.

Fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg’s billionaire husband Barry Diller, has opened up about his sexuality in an excerpt from his memoir, Who Knew, in the New York magazine. Barry Diller wrote: “I have never questioned my sexuality’s basic authority over my life (I was only afraid of the reaction of others). And when my romance with Diane began, I never questioned that its biological imperative was as strong in its heterosexuality as its opposite had been. When it happened, my initial response was “Who knew?”

Barry Diller also wrote: “I hated having to live a pretend life, one that was totally silent on all the topics normal people talked about with each other. Of course I could have declared my sexuality, come out as some others were doing, but I was among the many at that time who were too scared to do so. But I wanted — needed — to adopt my own personal bill of rights:

“I would live with silence, but not with hypocrisy.

“I would never pose or pretend.

Diane von Furstenberg and her husband businessman Barry Diller attend the premiere of "Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge" during the Opening Night of Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Theater in New York, June 5, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

“I wouldn’t do a single thing to make anyone believe I was living a heterosexual life.

“I wouldn’t tell, and I wouldn’t allow myself to be asked.

“I would live my life within these constraints, and I would never do a single thing to delude anyone.

“I would never bring a man as a date to a heterosexual event — not that there were many guys I was serious enough about to bring — but I’d never bring a woman as a “beard,” either.

“It wasn’t courage — it was simply the minimum conditions of my conduct, and I recognize it now as the opposite of courage.”

Before marrying Barry Diller, Diane was married to Prince Egon von Fürstenberg from 1969 to 1983, and had two children with him, Alexander 55 and Tatiana, 54. USA Today reported that Diller and Fürstenberg's love story hit a rough patch in the '80s when Diller discovered the fashion maven allegedly had an affair with actor Richard Gere during production of the Paramount Pictures film "American Gigolo." The two reconciled after a 10-year separation.

Who is Barry Diller?

Barry Diller founded the Fox Broadcasting Company with Rupert Murdoch and USA Broadcasting, he is chairman and senior executive of IAC and Expedia Group. Forbes puts Barry Diller’s net worth as $4.5 billion. Barry Diller owns Eos, one of the largest private sailing yachts in the world. He and Diane Von Furstenberg do not have any children together.