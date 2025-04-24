Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Just B’s Bain has become the latest K-pop artist to come out publicly as part of the LGBTQ community, joining a small but growing group of idols who have made similar announcements in recent years.

Bain, whose real name is Song Byeong-hee, made the announcement on stage during a solo performance at the group’s concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. In front of a cheering crowd, the 23-year-old declared: “To anyone out there who's part of the LGBT community, or still figuring it out – this is for you guys. You are seen, you are loved, and you were born this way.” He then performed Born This Way by Lady Gaga, whom he referred to as “my queen.”

His bandmates also voiced their support. Just B member Siwoo said he cried during Bain’s performance: “I know how hard it was for him, and that made me want to cry more,” he told Korean outlet News1.

Formed in 2021, Just B is a six-member group known for their dynamic performances and strong global fanbase. Bain’s coming out is especially significant in the context of the South Korean entertainment industry, where artists are often discouraged from revealing personal details, particularly about their sexuality.

While homosexuality is not illegal in South Korea, same-sex marriage is not recognised, and public acceptance remains limited. A 2022 report by Human Rights Watch described discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in the country as “pervasive.”

Bain now joins a small but influential group of K-pop artists who have publicly identified as LGBTQ. These include:

Holland – Widely recognised as South Korea’s first openly gay K-pop idol, Holland debuted in 2018 and has consistently used his platform to advocate for LGBTQ rights. Recently, he revealed he has a boyfriend and hopes to get married.

Jiae – A former member of the girl group Wassup, Jiae came out as bisexual in 2020. Now a solo artist under ZEZE Entertainment, she debuted with Love is Love, an album celebrating queer identity.

Kang Min Soo (Aquinas) – Known from High School Rapper, Aquinas came out as bisexual on Instagram in 2021, saying he wanted to give “courage” to young LGBTQ fans.

Marshall – A Korean-American singer and former Show Me the Money contestant, Marshall came out as gay in 2015. He has spoken openly about growing up in a conservative household and his journey to self-acceptance.

Lara – The Indian-American member of girl group Katseye came out as queer earlier this year on a K-pop fan community platform.

Kwon Do-woon – In October 2020, trot singer Kwon Do-woon publicly came out as gay through a statement released by his agency. His announcement made headlines, as he became one of the few openly LGBTQ+ entertainers in South Korea.

Som Hein – A former contestant on Idol School, Som Hein came out as bisexual in an Instagram post. She also shared that she was in a relationship with a woman named Eunbin, who is not a celebrity.

Maman (formerly Magoply) – Maman debuted as a singer in 2007 under the stage name Magoply. She became the first K-pop idol to come out as gay. Her agency, Jerry Entertainment, reportedly wanted her to frame the announcement as a joke, but she refused. As a result, she was removed from the label and has been inactive in the music industry since 2015.

Choi Hanbit – Choi Hanbit is a transgender model and singer. She had gender-affirming surgery in 2006 and debuted with the girl group MERCURY in 2016. She has been open about her gender identity and has received full support from her parents throughout her transition.

Jo Kwon – Jo Kwon, best known as a member of the K-pop group 2AM and for appearing on We Got Married, identifies as genderless. He has embraced both masculine and feminine styles, often showcasing gender-fluid fashion on his Instagram and in public appearances.

Seungho and B.Nish (formerly of D.I.P) – Seungho and B.Nish, members of the K-pop group D.I.P, were one of the first idol couples to openly identify as gay. They publicly revealed their relationship before the group’s debut in 2016 and shared their affection for each other on social media. The couple left the group in 2018.