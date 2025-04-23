Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ZEROBASEONE member Matthew has issued a public apology after facing backlash for including a controversial phrase in a TikTok video that has since been removed.

The video, posted on Tuesday (April 22), featured a series of nonsensical or ‘brainrot’ phrases, part of a Gen Z humour trend, but included a term that alarmed many fans.

The phrase in question, “Bombardiro Crocodilo,” was initially assumed to be meaningless gibberish in line with other viral content. However, fans soon pointed out its troubling origins.

The meme is widely associated with an AI-generated video featuring disturbing content related to the genocide in Gaza and Palestine. The phrase references an imaginary alligator character that “bombs kids in Gaza and Palestine and doesn’t believe in Allah and loves bombs,” according to commentary from TikTok users who have dissected the meme's background.

Despite the viral popularity of the meme, which has amassed over 20 million views, its content is considered offensive, particularly for referencing violence and religious insensitivity. Matthew removed the video after the controversy and took to the fan communication platform Bubble to issue an apology.

He wrote”: “My recent video meant something I was not aware of! I’m sorry if I offended anyone, I did not know the meaning behind it. I’ll do my best in the future to double check what I post and the meaning behind them. Again I’m sorry and thank you guys for letting me know! I’ll do better.”

Some fans expressed understanding, believing Matthew had unknowingly used the phrase without knowledge of its darker implications. One X (previously Twitter) user commented: “Looks like MTW copied from this TikTok since it’s trending and probably wasn’t aware of the meaning, so I hope we can all educate him in plus chat.”

Others provided cultural context, particularly around the meme’s Italian roots. One user wrote, “I’m Italian so I understand basically everything of the meme. The thing is, the ‘Bombardillo Croccodillo’ part isn’t actually referring to Gaza or Palestine.

“It’s a way older rhyme that mentions war, but not specifically the Gaza genocide. The blasphemies, although offensive, are also half cultural, especially in parts of Italy like Tuscany and Venice. This doesn’t mean it’s okay to say them or spread this meme.”

The term ‘brainrot’ in online slang refers to content that is intentionally absurd, surreal, or nonsensical.