Enhypen: 'Walk The Line' tour announced including UK dates after Coachella debut, get tickets, presale details
Fresh from delivering a high-energy 45-minute set at the iconic California festival, the seven-member group will bring their ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR ‘WALK THE LINE’ to Europe and the US later this year.
UK fans will have the chance to see the group perform live at London’s O2 Arena on August 22 and Manchester’s AO Arena on August 25. The European leg of the tour will also include shows in Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, and Paris.
ENHYPEN, made up of Jungwon, Heesung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki, made their Coachella debut dressed in custom Prada outfits, performing 13 songs backed by a live band.
The group’s latest single ‘Loose’ is out now, and their Coachella performance comes after recent appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and their first Korean stadium show last year.
How to get ENHYPEN’s Walk The Line tour tickets
According to the group’s announcement, ENGENE Membership presale for UK and Europe dates runs from Wednesday, April 23 at 10am to Friday, April 25 at 9.59am (local time) via Weverse. General onsale begins Friday, April 25 at 10am, (local time).
More details on presale registration and ticket information can be found at: walkthelinetour25.com. The presale tickets, priced from £69 are currently available on AXS website for Manchester and for London dates but tickets are selling fast.
- August 22 — London, UK — The O2 Arena
- August 25 — Manchester, UK — AO Arena
Formed in 2020, ENHYPEN has achieved multiple Billboard 200 Top 10 albums and recently hitting a career-high No. 2 on the chart with their 2024 album ROMANCE : UNTOLD. They also ranked as the highest K-pop act on the 2024 IFPI Global Album Chart.
