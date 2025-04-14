Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans have rallied to defend Blackpink stars Jennie and Lisa after both singers faced accusations of lip-syncing during their solo performances at Coachella over the weekend.

The claims surfaced online as some fans questioned whether the pair were miming parts of their sets at the world-famous California music festival, which is widely regarded for its live music performances.

Jennie made her solo Coachella debut on Sunday, April 13, performing on The Outdoor Theatre stage, while Lisa took over the Sahara stage on Friday (April 11) for her high-energy set.

Neither artist has publicly responded to the accusations. However, the debate has led many to ask: Is lip-syncing allowed at Coachella?

While Coachella does not have an official ban on lip-syncing, the festival is known for prioritising live performances. Many artists use backing tracks, especially when their sets involve heavy choreography or complex production, but full lip-syncing, where an artist does not sing live at all, is rare and often criticised if noticed.

Backing vocals are typically used to support live singing rather than replace it entirely. In past years, several performers at Coachella have faced similar accusations, though organisers have never made a public statement on their policy.

The latest claims against Jennie and Lisa have divided fans, with some criticising the lack of live vocals, while many others defended the use of industry, standard performance techniques common in pop concerts.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Decided to watch a little bit of Jennie’s Coachella stage and girl... she’s not singing most of the song, her backtrack is so loud.”

Another posted: “Is Jennie doing 100% lip sync... I don’t hear any live vocals?” A different fan clarified: “I saw clip and it was 50% live and 50% loud backtrack.”

Lisa’s performance also sparked debate, but many fans pushed back against the criticism. One defended her saying: “Lisa sounding exactly like the studio version for the hundredth time but people still wanna push this fake lip-sync narrative.”

Another questioned: “Did Lisa actually lip sync or was her microphone just turned down too low?” A fan responded: “No she didn’t lip sync, there is a back track through.”

Blackpink made history in 2023 as the first K-pop group to headline Coachella.