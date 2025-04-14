For those of you who are not familiar with Coachella, it is the US’s version of Glastonbury, instead of wellington boots, think sandals and the skimpier the outfit the better. It is held in Indio, just east of Palm Springs over two weekends, one weekend has just taken place and the next one is from April 18 to April 20.Over the years, the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio have wowed at Coachella, but of course, there have been other stars who have failed to impress when it comes to their outfits.

This year, it would seem once again, the less you wear, the better. Although I am not normally a fan of those who wear ‘less’ rather than ‘more’ I was a fan of both Becky G and Charli D’Amelio’s looks.

Becky G looked incredible in leopard print-boots and a yellow floral bralette top and mini skirt with tassels, it shouldn’t have worked but it certainly did. I also thought Charlie D’Amelio went for the perfect Coachella 2025 look.

Charli D’Amelio opted for a black micro mini skirt, crop top and cowboy boots, the braided hair worked perfectly with her overall style. Unfortunately for Julia Fox, she has made my worst dressed list (so far) for Coachella 2025. I absolutely hated her corset and sheer tights. Not a good look.

Take a look at my pick of the best and worst dressed stars at Coachella 2025, do you agree with who I have picked out?

