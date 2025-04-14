Coachella 2025: 39 highlights from the first weekend of the festival, including Sam Fender and KNEECAP

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

2 minutes ago

Revellers can experience the incredible sets once again this weekend as Coachella returns for weekend two.

The first weekend of Coachella finished moments ago, and already has given music fans several highlights we can look forward to during the UK festival season.

Headlined this year by Lady Gaga, Travis Scott and Post Malone, the wave of surprises throughout this year’s festival so far have been talking points for many online: Charli XCX having both Billie Eilish and Lorde on stage during her set, Bernie Sanders talking to the crowd before Clairo’s set and Machine Gun Kelly joining Three Six Mafia on stage.

That’s not even touching upon the utter cinema that was Lady Gaga’s headline set - and if that’s what she is bringing with her to The MAYHEM Ball later this year, then maybe dynamic ticket pricing was the right call.

We do it all over again this weekend, streaming live on YouTube, but take a look at some of the photos of this weekend’s festivities at Coachella 2025.

Singer Maxim of British band "The Prodigy", performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California

1. The Prodigy

Singer Maxim of British band "The Prodigy", performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Singer Maxim of British band "The Prodigy", performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California

2. The Prodigy

Singer Maxim of British band "The Prodigy", performs during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

US musicians Rivers Cuomo (L) and Patrick Wilson from Weezer perform during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California.

3. Weezer

US musicians Rivers Cuomo (L) and Patrick Wilson from Weezer perform during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2025 in Indio, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Filipino-British singer/songwriter Beabadoobee performs onstage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California.

4. Beabadoobee

Filipino-British singer/songwriter Beabadoobee performs onstage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California. | VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
