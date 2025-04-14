Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charli XCX sparked controversy at a Coachella afterparty after wearing a sash that some fans saw as a dig at Green Day, who headlined the festival while she performed earlier on the main stage.

The 32-year-old singer, celebrating her Brat era, was pictured behind the DJ deck in a white dress with the bold accessory on Saturday, leading some to accuse her of acting like she had “gotten too big for her boots.” The photo of her posing with the sash quickly caused a stir online among music fans.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one user commented: “One ‘summer’ album and these girls are acting like they’re bigger than everyone else.’ Another commented: “No, she sucked last night. It was the same s**t she’s been doing on her tour.”

One chimed in: “I don’t think she was shading Green Day directly but let’s be honest, Charli is not headliner material (yet) either way.” A user said she was not on the same level as Green Day, who has won 96 awards and nominated for 218 throughout their career. They said: “Please. As if she’s the same caliber as Green Day. And I’m not even into Green Day.”

Charli xcx has been spotted wearing a sash that says 'Miss Should Be Headliner' at her Coachella afterparty. | Pop Crave/X

For comparison, Charli has been nominated for 172 awards and won 47 throughout her career, gaining renewed popularity on social media following the release of her Brat album in 2024. The record featured Guess, which earned her a UK No.1 single, her first chart-topping track in over a decade.

While Charli has enjoyed recent success with her singles, Green Day continue to dominate in terms of album achievements. According to the Official Charts, the US rock band have scored five UK No.1 albums, 10 Top 10s, and 17 Top 40s, spending nearly 500 weeks in the Top 75.

Meanwhile, Charli has secured two UK No.1 albums, two Top 10s, and six Top 40s, spending a total of 56 weeks in the Top 75.

At Coachella, Charli was joined on stage by Billie Eilish for the live debut of their Guess remix from Brat. She also surprised fans with a guest appearance from Lorde, who performed Girl, So Confusing and Talk Talk with her.

After the performance, Charli hinted at new music from Lorde, telling the crowd: "Lorde summer 2025!"