Wu Xuanyi, a member of the now-disbanded K-Pop group WJSN, was reportedly carried off stage unconscious in a leaked video.

K-Pop starWu Xuanyi reportedly collapsed at the stage rehearsal of Sisters Who Make Waves 2025, a Chinese reality show. According to Koreaboo, “The incident caused major concern among fans in China, and it became the second most searched topic on Weibo. In another clip from the same day, Wu Xuanyi appeared visibly unwell, hunched over as if she was on the verge of fainting.

“The clips left netizens confused over what had actually caused her to be this sick. Some sources claimed that she had practiced until 3 AM before attending the rehearsal, which took a significant toll on her health.”

Although Wu Xuanyi is reportedly recovering well after her collapse, it is believed her agency is carefully monitoring her condition. Her agency also confirmed that the star had collapsed due to both exhaustion and the harsh weather conditions.

Wu Xuanyi (C) and Amiaya attend the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2019 in Paris. Photo: ascal Le Segretain/Getty Images | Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported that “Many of the performances on Sisters Who Make Waves are filmed outdoors, exposing the contestants to the elements.” For those of you who are unfamiliar with who Wu Xuanyi is, she is best known as a singer and actress who began her career in 2016, as a member of the South Korean girl group WJSN.

In 2021, the fashion brand Versace named Wu Xuanyi as their China ambassador. When Wu was in the girl group WJSN,she took a break from the show to appear in the survival reality show, Produce 101 China and finished second. She then became part of the girl group Rocket Girls 101 until June 2020.

Wu Xuanyi began a solo career and left WJSN on March 3, 2023. She is not the only star who has collapsed on stage with exhaustion, Im Yeojin collapsed on stage at Mexico City’s Pepsi Center whilst performing with her group LOONA in 2019.

Kotoko, of band UNIS, had to be rushed to hospital after fainting on stage. She was performing as part of the 2024 Midsummer Night’s Cultural Festival: Mini K-POP Concert but that had to be halted after the 16-year-old singer collapsed.

Following Kotoko’s collapse, the band UNIS’s label F and F Entertainment released a statement which read: “After being examined, she is currently resting at the hospital.

“We apologise for giving fans cause for concern, and we will do our utmost to make our artist’s health our top priority.”