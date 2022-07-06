The Grammy-Award winning musician said he “forgot to eat and drink water”

Guitarist Carlos Santana has collapsed on stage during an open-air concert in the United States .

The guitarist and his band Santana have been travelling around North America with their Miraculous Supernatural show.

So, who exactly is Santanna, what happened to him, how is he now and what have fans said?

Here’s what you need to know.

What happened to Carlos Santana?

Santana, aged 74, collapsed during a performance at an open-air concert near Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday 5 July.

Medical professionals treated him on-site at Clarkston, Georgia, and he was then taken to a local hospital’s emergency department to be observed.

Representatives for the star said he was suffering from "heat exhaustion and dehydration".

Footage taken at the show shows Santana being helped off stage at Clarkson’s Pine Knob Music Theatre.

In the video, the star waved to the audience as he was wheeled away on a stretcher.

What did Carlos Santana say about the incident?

Hours after the incident, Santana wrote on his Facebook page that he "forgot to eat and drink water" and so, he added “I dehydrated and passed out".

He also thanked his fans for their kind messages and concern.

How is Carlos Santana now?

Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis said the musician is now doing well.

He said, however, that a show planned for Wednesday 6 July in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, "will be postponed to a later date".

Who is Carlos Santana?

Carlos Santaa, whose full name is Augusto Santana Alves, is a Mexican guitarist and a 10-time Grammy Award winner.

Santana and his band rose to fame in the 1960s and 70s, pioneering a fusion of rock ‘n’ roll and Latin American jazz.

The band has undergone multiple recording and performing line-ups in its history, with Carlos Santana the only consistent member.

Santana is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all time, thanks to a distinctive style characterised by long, sustained notes, dextrous runs and Latin rhythms.

The late Prince called him a bigger influence than Jimi Hendrix, saying: "Santana played prettier."

In 1998, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2015, Rolling Stone magazine ranked him 20th on a list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

What songs is Carlos Santana known for?

Among Santana’s biggest hits are Black Magic Woman, The Game of Love and Oye Como Va.

What have fans said about the incident?

Almost 4,000 fans have commented on Carlos Santana’s post to wish him well.

One person said: “Sending healing thoughts and love to you and your family. Please take care of yourself￼… you are so important in this life.”

Another said: “Please take care, you are important to many and to those closest to you. Wishing you healing. Thank you for all you have given me through your music.”

One fan said: “Glad to hear you are doing better. Take care of yourself, no other like you.”