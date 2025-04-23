Jin: BTS star announces first UK solo concerts as part of #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR with two London dates, get tickets, presale details
The shows, part of the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, mark the K-pop star’s first-ever solo concerts in the UK.
The European leg of the arena tour will begin in London at The O2 on Tuesday, August 5 and Wednesday, August 6, before continuing to Amsterdam. These concerts will follow a US run kicking off in July, and come just months after the release of Jin’s second solo album Echo, due out on May 16.
According to a statement from BIGHIT MUSIC, Echo “offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity,” and reflects “a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.”
Jin first debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with The Astronaut, co-written by Coldplay, and released his six-track project Happy in 2024, featuring collaborations with Gary Barlow and members of ONE OK ROCK. The upcoming tour promises a full-scale production backed by a live band, showcasing songs from both albums.
UK Dates – #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR
- Tuesday, August 5 – London, UK – The O2
- Wednesday, August 6 – London, UK – The O2
How to get Jin’s UK tour tickets
ARMY membership presale: Fans who are part of the official BTS ARMY Membership can register for presale access now via Weverse. Registration closes on Sunday, April 27 at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public for the UK and Europe on Thursday, May 1 at 12pm local time. Visit RUNSEOKJINEPTOUR.com for full ticketing details.
