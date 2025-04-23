American Music Awards 2025 nominations: Kendrick Lamar leads the way - full list of nominees
The rap megastar's 2024 LP 'GNX' is in contention for Album of the Year, and his Drake diss song 'Not Like Us' is up for Song of the Year, another blow to his rival.
K Dot will also challenge the likes of Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift for Artist of the Year. Following closely behind is Post Malone, who earned eight nods.
Billie Eilish, Roan and Shaboozey have seven chancies to win apiece. Artists nominated for the first time include Roan, Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marias, ROSÉ, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, and Tyla.
Taylor Swift has six nods and will be looking to continue her reign as the artist with the most American Music Awards wins of all time.
Elsewhere, Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' sees her included in the shortlist for Favorite Country Album and Favorite Female Country Artist of the Year.ATEEZ, Jimin, RM, ROSÉ, and Stray Kids will battle it out to be crowned Favorite K-pop Artist.
Jennifer Lopez will host proceedings in Las Vegas on May 26.
The nominations are:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande; Billie Eilish; Chappell Roan; Kendrick Lamar; Morgan Wallen; Post Malone; Sabrina Carpenter; SZA; Taylor Swift; Zach Bryan
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone; Chappell Roan; Gracie Abrams; Shaboozey; Teddy Swims; Tommy Richman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”; Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”; Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”; Charli XCX “BRAT”; Gracie Abrams “The Secret of Us”; Future and Metro Boomin “WE DON’T TRUST YOU”; Kendrick Lamar “GNX”; Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”; Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”; Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”; Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”; Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”; Hozier “Too Sweet”; Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”; Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”; Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”; Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”; Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”; Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar and SZA “Luther”; Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile; ”Marshmello and Kane Brown “Miles on It”; Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”; ROSÉ and Bruno Mars “APT.”; Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight
”SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Chappell Roan “HOT TO GO!”; Djo “End of Beginning”; Doechii “Anxiety”; Lola Young “Messy”; Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”; Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Billie Eilish; Luke Combs; Morgan Wallen; Taylor Swift; Zach Bryan
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”; KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”; Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”; Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”; Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Benson Boone; Bruno Mars; Hozier; Teddy Swims; The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Billie Eilish; Chappell Roan; Lady Gaga; Sabrina Carpenter; Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”; Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”; Charli XCX “BRAT”; Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”; Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
FAVORITE POP SONG
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”; Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”; Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”; Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”; Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Jelly Roll; Luke Combs; Morgan Wallen; Post Malone; Shaboozey
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Beyoncé; Ella Langley; Kacey Musgraves; Lainey Wilson; Megan Moroney
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP
Dan + Shay; Old Dominion; ParmaleeThe Red Clay Strays; Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”; Jelly Roll “BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN”; Megan Moroney “AM I OKAY?”; Post Malone “F-1 Trillion; ”Shaboozey “Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Jelly Roll “I Am Not Okay”; Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph “High Road”; Luke Combs “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”; Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”; Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake; Eminem; Future; Kendrick Lamar; Tyler, The Creator
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Doechii; GloRilla; Latto; Megan Thee Stallion; Sexyy Red
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Eminem “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”; Future and Metro Boomin “WE DON’T TRUST YOU”; Gunna “one of wun”; Kendrick Lamar “GNX”; Tyler, The Creator “CHROMAKOPIA”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar “Like That”GloRilla “TGIF”GloRilla and Sexyy Red “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”Kendrick Lamar and SZA “Luther”
FAVORITE MALE R'N'B ARTIST
Bryson Tiller; Chris Brown; PARTYNEXTDOOR; The Weeknd; Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R'N'B ARTIST
Kehlani; Muni Long; Summer Walker; SZA; Tyla
FAVORITE R'N'B ALBUM
Bryson Tiller “Bryson Tiller”; PARTYNEXTDOOR “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”SZA “SOS Deluxe: LANA”The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
FAVORITE R'N'B SONG
Chris Brown “Residuals”; Muni Long “Made For Me”; SZA “Saturn”; The Weeknd and Playboi Carti “Timeless”; Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny; Feid; Peso Pluma; Rauw Alejandro; Tito Double P
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky GKAROL G; Natti Natasha; Shakira; Young Miko
FAVORITE LATIN DUO or GROUP
Calibre 50Fuerza Regida; Grupo Firme; Grupo Frontera; Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”; Fuerza Regida “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”; Peso Pluma “ÉXODO”; Rauw Alejandro “Cosa Nuestra”; Tito Double P “INCÓMODO”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny “DtMF”; FloyyMenor X Cris Mj “Gata Only”; KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”; Oscar Maydon and Fuerza Regida “Tu Boda”; Shakira “Soltera”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Hozier; Linkin Park; Pearl Jam; Twenty One Pilots; Zach Bryan
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Hozier “Unreal Unearth: Unending”; Koe Wetzel “9 lives”; The Marías “Submarine”; Twenty One Pilots “Clancy”; Zach Bryan “The Great American Bar Scene”
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Green Day “Dilemma”; Hozier “Too Sweet”; Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”; Myles Smith “Stargazing”; Zach Bryan “Pink Skies”
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Charli XCX; David Guetta; John Summit; Lady Gaga; Marshmello
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Asake; Rema; Tems; Tyla; Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
ATEEZ; Jimin; RM; ROSÉ; Stray Kids
