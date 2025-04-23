Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full list of nominations for the 2025 American Music Awards has been revealed and Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with 10 nods.

The rap megastar's 2024 LP 'GNX' is in contention for Album of the Year, and his Drake diss song 'Not Like Us' is up for Song of the Year, another blow to his rival.

K Dot will also challenge the likes of Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift for Artist of the Year. Following closely behind is Post Malone, who earned eight nods.

Billie Eilish, Roan and Shaboozey have seven chancies to win apiece. Artists nominated for the first time include Roan, Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marias, ROSÉ, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, and Tyla.

Taylor Swift has six nods and will be looking to continue her reign as the artist with the most American Music Awards wins of all time.

Elsewhere, Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' sees her included in the shortlist for Favorite Country Album and Favorite Female Country Artist of the Year.ATEEZ, Jimin, RM, ROSÉ, and Stray Kids will battle it out to be crowned Favorite K-pop Artist.

Jennifer Lopez will host proceedings in Las Vegas on May 26.

The nominations are:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande; Billie Eilish; Chappell Roan; Kendrick Lamar; Morgan Wallen; Post Malone; Sabrina Carpenter; SZA; Taylor Swift; Zach Bryan

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone; Chappell Roan; Gracie Abrams; Shaboozey; Teddy Swims; Tommy Richman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”; Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”; Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”; Charli XCX “BRAT”; Gracie Abrams “The Secret of Us”; Future and Metro Boomin “WE DON’T TRUST YOU”; Kendrick Lamar “GNX”; Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”; Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”; Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”; Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”; Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”; Hozier “Too Sweet”; Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”; Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”; Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”; Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”; Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”; Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar and SZA “Luther”; Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile; ”Marshmello and Kane Brown “Miles on It”; Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”; ROSÉ and Bruno Mars “APT.”; Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight

”SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Chappell Roan “HOT TO GO!”; Djo “End of Beginning”; Doechii “Anxiety”; Lola Young “Messy”; Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”; Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”

FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST

Billie Eilish; Luke Combs; Morgan Wallen; Taylor Swift; Zach Bryan

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”; KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”; Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”; Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”; Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST

Benson Boone; Bruno Mars; Hozier; Teddy Swims; The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Billie Eilish; Chappell Roan; Lady Gaga; Sabrina Carpenter; Taylor Swift

FAVORITE POP ALBUM

Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”; Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”; Charli XCX “BRAT”; Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”; Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

FAVORITE POP SONG

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”; Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”; Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”; Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”; Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Jelly Roll; Luke Combs; Morgan Wallen; Post Malone; Shaboozey

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Beyoncé; Ella Langley; Kacey Musgraves; Lainey Wilson; Megan Moroney

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP

Dan + Shay; Old Dominion; ParmaleeThe Red Clay Strays; Zac Brown Band

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”; Jelly Roll “BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN”; Megan Moroney “AM I OKAY?”; Post Malone “F-1 Trillion; ”Shaboozey “Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going”

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

Jelly Roll “I Am Not Okay”; Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph “High Road”; Luke Combs “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”; Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”; Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Drake; Eminem; Future; Kendrick Lamar; Tyler, The Creator

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Doechii; GloRilla; Latto; Megan Thee Stallion; Sexyy Red

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Eminem “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”; Future and Metro Boomin “WE DON’T TRUST YOU”; Gunna “one of wun”; Kendrick Lamar “GNX”; Tyler, The Creator “CHROMAKOPIA”

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG

Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar “Like That”GloRilla “TGIF”GloRilla and Sexyy Red “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”Kendrick Lamar and SZA “Luther”

FAVORITE MALE R'N'B ARTIST

Bryson Tiller; Chris Brown; PARTYNEXTDOOR; The Weeknd; Usher

FAVORITE FEMALE R'N'B ARTIST

Kehlani; Muni Long; Summer Walker; SZA; Tyla

FAVORITE R'N'B ALBUM

Bryson Tiller “Bryson Tiller”; PARTYNEXTDOOR “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”SZA “SOS Deluxe: LANA”The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

FAVORITE R'N'B SONG

Chris Brown “Residuals”; Muni Long “Made For Me”; SZA “Saturn”; The Weeknd and Playboi Carti “Timeless”; Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny; Feid; Peso Pluma; Rauw Alejandro; Tito Double P

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky GKAROL G; Natti Natasha; Shakira; Young Miko

FAVORITE LATIN DUO or GROUP

Calibre 50Fuerza Regida; Grupo Firme; Grupo Frontera; Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”; Fuerza Regida “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”; Peso Pluma “ÉXODO”; Rauw Alejandro “Cosa Nuestra”; Tito Double P “INCÓMODO”

FAVORITE LATIN SONG

Bad Bunny “DtMF”; FloyyMenor X Cris Mj “Gata Only”; KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”; Oscar Maydon and Fuerza Regida “Tu Boda”; Shakira “Soltera”

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST

Hozier; Linkin Park; Pearl Jam; Twenty One Pilots; Zach Bryan

FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM

Hozier “Unreal Unearth: Unending”; Koe Wetzel “9 lives”; The Marías “Submarine”; Twenty One Pilots “Clancy”; Zach Bryan “The Great American Bar Scene”

FAVORITE ROCK SONG

Green Day “Dilemma”; Hozier “Too Sweet”; Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”; Myles Smith “Stargazing”; Zach Bryan “Pink Skies”

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Charli XCX; David Guetta; John Summit; Lady Gaga; Marshmello

FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Asake; Rema; Tems; Tyla; Wizkid

FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST

ATEEZ; Jimin; RM; ROSÉ; Stray Kids