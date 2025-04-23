Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is speculation on whether Keir Starmer’s wife Victoria will join him in attending Pope Francis’ funeral amid their ‘marriage woes’.

Broadcaster Dan Wootton has posted a video on his YouTube channel claiming that Victoria Starmer is “pulling a Michelle Obama” and “refuses to attend Pope Francis’ funeral alongside her husband” on Saturday 26 April. He added: “Amid ongoing troubles in the first couple’s marriage Victoria has not been seen for weeks”.

Dan Wootton goes on to speak about the controversy surrounding Keir Starmer and Lord Waheed Alli after a video has gone viral allegedly showing the pair “kissing”. The video has been shared on TikTok and shows CCTV footage of the pair seemingly “sharing a kiss”. The video is now doing the rounds on X, formerly Twitter. One user shared the video writing: “Footage of Keir Starmer and Lord Alli sharing a kiss has been making the rounds on social media.

“Officials haven't confirmed or denied the claims, so they remain just that—claims. However, it's clear that with Lord Ali purchasing clothes for Starmer, Starmer undergoing HIV tests, and the noticeable absence of Keir Starmer and his wife, things aren't looking good. What are your thoughts on this matter? Could it be true or is it just false rumours?”.

Users were quick to respond that the video is “fake” and looks like AI. One user said: “It is completely fake The body shape is nothing like Starmer - just desperation of someone to try and project the fantasy further”.

Another said: “I am all for bringing down the PM, but if these two were outside Lord Alli's penthouse (does not look like that to me), why would they get intimate outside, and not wait until they got inside? Looks fake to me.”

Number 10 confirmed the prime minister received an invite and will attend the ceremony. Speaking on Tuesday, Sir Keir said the last 24 hours had seen "an outpouring of grief and love" for the Pope. It as not been confirmed if Victoria Starmer will join him but it seems unlikely.