It has been confirmed that Pope Francis's funeral will be held on Saturday.

President Trump confirmed that he and his wife, Melania, will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City later this week. “Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome,” Trump, 78, posted on Truth Social. “We look forward to being there!”

The full US delegation to Francis’ funeral is expected to be announced later this week. Pope Francis died a day after he appeared in his wheelchair on the balcony in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday to bless the faithful below.

Trump's Vice President J.D. Vance was one of the last people to have an official meeting with Francis. Francis was pontiff during Barack Obama's, Joe Biden's and Trump's presidencies. It's unclear if the two former presidents will attend.

It is also being reported that a senior member of the Royal Family will attend Pope Francis's funeral at the Vatican. The Daily Mail's royal editor, Rebecca English, tweeted: "Officials also waiting to learn of the Pope's funeral intentions and if Heads of States or their representatives (most likely Prince William) will be invited." GB News suggested Prince William was the senior royal most likely to attend the funeral, especially as King Charles, then just a prince, attended Pope John Paul II's funeral in 2005.

President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, plans to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, presidential advisor Mārtiņš Drēģeris told the LETA news agency. French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have both confirmed their attendance at the funeral of the Pope.

The Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also be making the trip to Rome on Saturday. He will join a host of international dignitaries. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it’s “right, like other world leaders are, that he (Sir Keir) pays tribute to his life and attends his funeral”.