When is Pope Francis' funeral? Where will he be buried, what we know about schedule so far - as Cardinals confirm date
Francis had experienced health issues in recent months, including a long stay at the hospital with bilateral pneumonia. The papal conclave, a secretive process in which a new pope is chosen, will begin within the next few weeks.
Francis asked that a number of ceremonial elements be set aside for his funeral. Traditionally, a papal funeral is a complex, elaborate event, but Francis approved changes to simplify the procedure. Francis will be buried in a plain wooden coffin lined with zinc, unlike the previous three nested coffins made of cypress, lead, and oak.
The pontiff's body will not be raised on a catafalque in St Peter's Basilica for mourners to view in a further break with tradition. They will still be able to pay their respects to Pope Francis, whose body will remain in the coffin with the lid removed.
He will be the first Pope in over 100 years to be buried outside the Vatican. He will be laid to rest in the Basilica of St Mary Major, one of four papal basilicas in Rome.
When will Pope Francis’ funeral take place?
The meeting of cardinals at the Vatican has now provided an update on plans for the pope's funeral. They have confirmed it will take place on Saturday 27 April, at 9am (UK time). This will also begin the first of nine days of mourning.
