Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Music producer Roy Thomas Baker, who also worked with Guns N’ Roses and Ozzy Osbourne, has died at the age of 78.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1970s and 1980s music producer Roy Thomas Baker has passed away at the age of 78, he was the producer behind Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody. He also worked with Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper and Smashing Pumpkins. Roy Thomas Baker died at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, but no cause of death has yet been reported.

Musician Sir Brian May paid tribute to Roy on Instagram and wrote: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Roy Thomas Baker. Roy played a huge part in the production of so much Queen music in the early days. Photographs of Roy seem to be quite rare, but I was able to find these 3-D pictures of a trip that my then wife Chrissy and I made to visit Roy and his wife Barbara in their cottage in Norfolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It must have been 1973. We went strawberry picking, and, as you can see, Roy was interested in the stereoscopic process, posing in a pile of wood for stereoscopic effect! I took the tennis picture at Ridge Farm, on a day when we were visited by some Japanese journalists from *Music Life* magazine.

Roy Thomas Baker, who was producer for Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, has died at 78. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Roy was a part of our production team from the very beginning up to and including the album 'A night at the Opera'. We then parted company for 'A Day at the Races', but reunited for the 'Jazz' album. Roy's production contribution along with Mike Stone's engineering for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' will never be forgotten.

“I regret slipping out of touch latterly with Roy. I suppose life moves at such a pace these days that we imagine there will be plenty of time to rekindle a friendship, and then suddenly one day it's too late. Thank you, Roy for all the great work you did for us, and all the fun we had. Rest in Peace. Bri.”

Musician Al Greenwood paid tribute to Roy on Facebook and wrote: “So sad. Roy was a brilliantly eccentric individual whose creative ideas knew no bounds. I had the privilege of working with him on the ‘Head Games’ record with Foreigner and the ‘Rescue You’ album with Joe Lynn Turner. His love for cooking was only matched by his ability to push the boundaries of musical expression.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Variety reported that “Born in Hampstead, London, Baker began his career in music at Decca Studios in London where he served as second engineer to such major producers as Gus Dudgeon (Elton John) and Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T. Rex). He worked on recordings by those artists (under the name Roy Baker) as well as the Rolling Stones, the Who, Dusty Springfield, Ten Years After, Dr. John, Ginger Baker’s Air Force, Savoy Brown, Moody Blues, Nazareth, Yes, Be Bop Deluxe, and many more.”