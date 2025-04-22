Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sophie Nyweide, a former child actress known for her roles in Mammoth and An Invisible Sign, has died at the age of 24, her family confirmed

According to TMZ, she passed away on April 14 and the cause of death has not been officially determined, with an investigation ongoing and autopsy results expected in the coming weeks.

In a statement to the outlet Sophie’s mother, Shelly Nyweide, said: “We are very distraught and mourning. All I can say is her time acting was brief but very happy. She wasn't a child star in the least and wasn't subjected to anything hurtful on those films. She was always safe on those sets. Please let her rest in peace now.”

Shelly also addressed the circumstances around her daughter's passing: “My knowledge is she was using drugs and was a tiny young woman. She was with other people when she died. I didn't know them. There is an investigation ongoing. The autopsy results are not in. They said it would take 6-8 weeks. So I can't say definitively.”

Sophie rose to prominence in 2009 when she starred alongside Michelle Williams and Gael García Bernal in Mammoth, a drama directed by Lukas Moodysson. She later appeared in An Invisible Sign with Jessica Alba in 2010.

BERLIN - FEBRUARY 08: Actress Sophie Nyweide attends the press conference for 'Mammoth' as part of the 59th Berlin Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 8, 2009 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In an obituary released by her family, they remembered Sophie as a gifted and deeply introspective person: “Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others. She wrote and drew voraciously, and much of this art depicts the depth she had, and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.”

They continue: "Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her, are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate. She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death. She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life."

Sophie appeared in seven films before her 11th birthday including "Noah," "Bella," "Margot at the Wedding," and "Shadows & Lies." She also appeared on TV shows like "Law & Order" and "What Would You Do?"

Her family also described her as "creative, athletic and wise beyond her years ... She dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor, without ever knowing her mother was an actor, so she did that too with an ease we all marveled about. She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else."

Sophie had largely stepped away from acting in recent years, focusing on writing and art. Authorities have not released further details pending the outcome of the investigation and toxicology reports.