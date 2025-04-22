Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lalit Manchanda reportedly died by suicide and his death was confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes' Association.

The death of actor Lalit Manchanda was confirmed by the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association on Instagram who wrote: “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Lalit Manchanda (member since 2012).” Following the announcement by the association, actor Sunnydada Sharma wrote: “Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏,” whilst another fan simply wrote: “RIP.”

According to the Times of India, “The 36-year-old reportedly died by suicide, with police confirming that his body was discovered hanging inside his residence. Authorities arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the distressing call. His body was taken into custody and sent for a postmortem examination.”

Lalit Manchanda had reportedly been dealing with personal challenges in the last few months. The Bollywood actor was best known for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In September 2024, Lucifer actor Karel Heřmánek reportedly died by suicide at gun range. According to reports, Karel Heřmánek died by suicide at a gun range near Příbramy, Czech Republic. Pop Culture reported that “Both police and one of the gun range's owners confirmed this account of events to the outlet.

"I cannot reveal the identity of the deceased, however I can confirm that a man of the year 1947 turned his gun on himself at the shooting range and shot himself," police spokesperson Barbora Schneeweisová said. "The police cannot provide further details for the time being, everything is the subject of an investigation."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Dazed and Confused actor Nicky Katt died by suicide at his California home. The 54-year-old actor was found hanging inside his Los Angeles-area apartment by his landlord on April 8.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.