Dazed and Confused and School of Rock actor Nicky Katt died by suicide at his home in California.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the 54-year-old actor was found hanging inside his Los Angeles-area apartment by his landlord on April 8.

Sources told TMZ that the landlord had visited Katt about a week earlier regarding overdue rent. When the landlord returned five days later, the apartment door was reportedly open, and Katt was found deceased inside his bedroom. Authorities confirmed that Katt had been dead for more than a day before being discovered, and no suicide note was left.

Born in South Dakota in May 1970, Katt enjoyed a career spanning more than 40 years in both television and film. He began acting at the age of 10, with an early role on Fantasy Island in 1980.

Katt became known for his versatile performances, often playing villainous or tough-guy characters. He starred as Clint Bruno in the 1993 cult classic Dazed and Confused, directed by Richard Linklater, alongside stars such as Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, and Ben Affleck.

He also appeared in numerous other acclaimed films, including A Time to Kill (1996), Boiler Room (2000), Sin City (2005), and School of Rock (2003), where he worked alongside Jack Black. On television, he had memorable roles in shows such as Boston Public, Law & Order, Friends, and Monk.

Katt was previously married to Annie Morse from 1999 to 2001. The news of his death was first confirmed to TMZ by his attorney John Sloss, who described Katt as a "genius talent."

Following the announcement of his passing, fans took to social media to pay tribute to the actor’s work and legacy. One fan wrote: “Nicky Katt was one damn good actor. He’s incredible in Snow Angels.”

Another posted: “Nicky Katt is further proof that Dazed and Confused was one of the greatest ensemble pieces ever. Rest easy to a real rough & tumble man.” A third tribute read: “A genius talent who always delivered.”